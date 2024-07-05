Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Super Falcons Midfielder Ruled Out Due to Injury

Midfielder Halimat Ayinde, a vital member of the team, will miss the tournament after sustaining a knee injury

Just a day after the official announcement of the Super Falcons squad for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, a key player has been sidelined due to injury.

Midfielder Halimat Ayinde, a vital member of the team, will miss the tournament after sustaining a knee injury during training with her Swedish club, Rosengård.

The club confirmed the devastating news on their social media account, stating, "Halimatu Ayinde injured her knee during training and will miss the Olympics. We wish her a speedy recovery."

Ayinde's absence is a blow to the Super Falcons, as she's battled injuries in recent times, missing crucial games for both club and country.

"With a heavy heart, I announce I won't be part of the Super Falcons for the Olympics. I'm deeply grateful to FC Rosengård and my teammates for their support and love. Best of luck to my fellow Super Falcons. I'll be cheering for you and will return stronger. Go Superfalcons!!. Ayinde also wrote on her X page.

Aside from featuring at the U-20 Women's World Cup in Canada with the Falconets in 2014, Ayinde was also part of the Super Falcons at the Women's World Cup in France and the recently jointly hosted tournament by Australia and New Zealand.

The 29-year-old has also featured in two editions of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Waldrum to name a replacement

With the Olympics approaching, head coach Randy Waldrum will need to name a replacement for Ayinde. The frontrunners for the spot include Jumoke Alani, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, and Morufa Ademola who are on the alternate list released on Wednesday.

Waldrum's initial selection for the Paris Games included a mix of seasoned veterans and promising youngsters. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and defender Osinachi Ohale bring experience to the squad alongside star forward Asisat Oshoala who will be leading the attack.

Tough mission in Paris

The Super Falcons will begin their preparations for the Olympics with a two-week training camp in Sevilla, Spain.

Their quest for Olympic gold gets underway on 25 July against Brazil at the Stade Bordeaux.

They will then face Spain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on 28 July followed by their final group stage match against Japan at the same venue on 31 July.