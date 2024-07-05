Nigeria: Kwara, Niger Governors Laud Tinubu On Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project

press release

188 kilometres of the Sokoto-Badagry highway cut through different Kwara communities, while 125 kilometres are on Niger land

Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Umaru Bago of Kwara and Niger States have commended President Bola Tinubu over the 1000-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry superhighway project being executed by his administration.

The governors spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Thursday at a forum held to brief the public on the Kwara and Niger sections of the superhighway.

At least 188 kilometres of the road cut through different Kwara communities, while 125 kilometres are on Niger land.

The forum, organised by the Federal Ministry of Works, was attended by Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; federal and state lawmakers, including Kwara North's Sadiq Umar; Minister of Youth Development Jamilah Bio; state cabinet members; traditional rulers; and industrialists led by Kamoru Yusuf of KAM Holdings.

Groups also attended the engagement, including party stalwarts, community leaders, transport unions, farmers' associations, civil society organisations, marketers associations, and the youths.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the proposed road project attests to the bold vision of President Tinubu to develop infrastructure, which enhances national connectivity and helps to grow the economy.

"What we are doing this afternoon is another testament to the bold vision of President Tinubu and evidence that our country is in a race to align development priorities and population growth with commensurate infrastructure that connects every part of Nigeria. But much more important is the decision of the President to make the people the centrepiece of this bold vision," Governor AbdulRazaq said.

The governor, who was attending another event with the president in Abuja as the chairperson of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, was represented by Mr Alabi.

He applauded the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his dogged execution of the project.

Governor Bago, for his part, urged the people of the two states to support the federal government and take ownership of the road project.

"We need to talk to our people that the government is not grabbing your land; the federal government is bringing development to you. We are not going to pay one kobo for compensation because it is for your good," Bago said.

He said local people should support the project because of its benefits, cautioning communities against disturbing contractors or the government for compensation.

Mr Umahi commended the governors for supporting the President.

He said the ministry has 18 federal projects in Kwara State.

"We are going to engage with the governor, commissioner for works, the federal controller of works, and the ministry, and review the projects and give them priorities," he added.

"Four projects are ongoing on tax credit with BUA (in Kwara). They have assured me that these projects will be delivered as soon as possible. They are all government's projects under President Tinubu. They are not social service projects from the company. We are the one funding it under a different funding mechanism."

The minister appreciated Mr AbdulRazaq and commended the roles of the Ministers of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi SAN and Miss Bio in the approval of the Kaiama-Tesse-Kishi road for construction.

"We just came from Kebbi yesterday, where we unveiled the Sokoto and Kebbi States segment. In a number of states where this legacy project will be passing through, Kebbi has the highest length of 250km, the second is Kwara State with 188km, and the third is Niger State with 125km," Umahi said.

"The Sokoto-Badagry road has been in the pipeline for the past 48 years. You can imagine the successive administrations that came and left, and not even a single kilometre was done. It remained a dream. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was raised by President Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State 25 years ago. The president will accomplish all three legacy projects.

"We invite the governors to buy into the project. I am fortunate that the two governors are best friends of Mr President. So, I have no problem as far as the project is concerned."

Senate Committee Chairman on Works Barinada Mpigi, for his part, condemned the rate of abandonment of road projects by contractors after they have been mobilised and said the Senate would not hesitate to sanction the erring ones if they fail to return to sites on time.

Mr Yusuf, in his goodwill message, said the project would be a big relief to the entire nation in terms of logistics and travel time.