Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Warriors Drawn Against Cameroon in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers

ZIMBABWE was drawn in Group J of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, together with Namibia, Kenya and Cameroon.

The Qualifiers draw was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday afternoon.

Morocco will host the 2025 AFCON in December next year and the Qualifiers are scheduled to start in September and end in November this year.

Zimbabwe will be marking its return to the AFCON Qualifiers, after missing the last 2023 edition due to a FIFA ban.

A total of 48 countries have been divided into 12 groups of four and only the top two countries will make it to Morocco.

The Warriors will be hoping for better fortunes against Kenya who have beaten them twice this year, in March at the Four Nations tournament final and the COSAFA Cup.

Full Draw 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon,Central Africa Republic, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi