Nigeria: Major Milestone As Nigeria Wins Hosting Rights to $5bn African Energy Bank

Uko — Nigeria has emerged victorious in the bid to host the headquarters of the $5 billion African Energy Bank, a major milestone in the country's energy sector.

The bank, established by the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) and Afreximbank, aims to finance Africa's hydrocarbon resources, support energy transition efforts, and align with net zero 2060 commitments.

After a keenly contested bid round with five countries, Nigeria's readiness to host the bank was validated by a technical inspection team from APPO and Afreximbank.

The APPO decided to award the hosting rights to Nigeria after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers held virtually, on Thursday.

The decision, lauded as a significant step for the continent's energy sector, underscores Nigeria's pivotal role in Africa's energy landscape

The team assessed Nigeria's preparedness, including the availability of a prestigious building in Abuja as the temporary headquarters and a secured data room for scrutiny.

To demonstrate its commitment, Nigeria invested $100 million in class A shares, exceeding the minimum equity requirement of $83.33 million. This strategic move positions Nigeria favourably to win the bid, potentially reshaping the country's oil and gas ecosystem.

The AEB is expected to be established and operational within this quarter.

Announcing the APPO's decision, minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, who made this known in Abuja on Thursday, expressed his gratitude for the support extended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria's bid to host the Bank.

He also appreciated the council for their confidence in Nigeria's capability.

"This decision reflects our collective ambition to create African solutions to African energy challenges," Lokpobiri stated.

"The African Energy Bank will be instrumental in providing the necessary financial backbone for energy projects that will drive growth and development across the continent."

Nigeria emerged as the preferred host nation amidst stiff competition from Ghana, Benin, Algeria, South Africa, and Cote D'Ivoire.

The selection highlights Nigeria's robust energy sector and its strategic vision for the continent's energy future.

Lokpobiri assured Nigerians and Africans at large that the establishment of the African Energy Bank would mark a transformative era in meeting energy needs. "We are committed to ensuring that this Bank will not only move Nigeria forward but will also be a beacon of progress for the entire continent," he emphasised. "Our goal is to foster sustainable energy solutions that are both innovative and inclusive."

The Bank is expected to facilitate access to funding for energy projects, thereby catalysing economic growth and enhancing energy security. The Minister emphasised that this initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the African Union's Agenda 2063, aiming for a prosperous and self-sustaining Africa.

This significant achievement marks a major milestone in Nigeria's energy landscape, underscoring the country's commitment to securing a favourable position in the bid. The bank's launch is projected to attract an additional $2 billion in equity from African Sovereign wealth funds, National oil companies, and other institutional investors.

Lokpobiri highlighted the collaborative spirit of the APPO members and their shared vision for a united, energy-secured Africa. He reiterated his gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support and to the Council of Ministers for their trust in Nigeria's ability to lead this pivotal initiative.

This strategic move positions Nigeria favourably to win the bid, potentially reshaping the country's oil and gas ecosystem. The AEB, when headquartered in Nigeria, is expected to become the largest single foreign direct investment inflow into the country in over two decades.

The establishment of the AEB in Nigeria is anticipated to significantly boost the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment, financial architecture, and economic diversification, while supporting foreign exchange management strategies.

The $5 billion AEB is expected to grow its assets to over $120 billion in seven years, making it the third-largest bank in Africa and the most prominent in Nigeria in terms of shareholders' funds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The African Energy Bank is expected to boost Nigeria's GDP, employment, and financial architecture while driving economic diversification and supporting foreign exchange management strategies. The bank's presence will also catalyse development, exploration, and investment initiatives within the oil and gas sector, enhancing market proximity and scaling up production and capacity.

Stakeholders had at different fora canvassed for the country to host the AEB headquarters. It is believed that hosting the AEB would further cement its position as a leading energy hub in Africa.

The AEB will be the largest single foreign direct investment inflow into Nigeria in over two decades and will significantly boost Nigeria's GDP, employment, financial architecture, financial inclusion, and economic diversification.

Also, the AEB ecosystem will rank as the third largest bank in Africa and the most prominent bank in Nigeria in terms of shareholders' funds.

It will also pivot the development, exploration, and investment initiatives by independent petroleum producers, service providers, and technology companies in Nigeria's oil and gas industry.