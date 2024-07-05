Cameroon's President's Daughter, Brenda, Reveals Lesbian Status

President Paul Biya, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has been vocal against gay rights, intensifying the impact of his daughter's public display.

Brenda, daughter of Cameroon President Paul Biya, has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship with a Brazilian model, Layyons Valença.

This revelation is particularly striking given Cameroon's strict law criminalising same-sex relationships with penalties of up to five years in prison and significant fines.

President Paul Biya, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders since 1982, has been vocal against gay rights, which intensifies the impact of Brenda's public display.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old rapper shared an intimate photo of herself embracing female model Layyons Valença.

Accompanying the image was a caption that expressed her deep affection for the Brazillian partner.

Brenda wrote, "I am crazy about you, and I want the world to know," along with a black love heart emoji, tagging the model.

A check by PREMIUM TIMES shows that comments on the post have been disabled, suggesting a preemptive measure against possible critical comments or backlash.

This is not the first time the duo have been seen together; they have shared photos and videos in past posts.

In another post from 6 June, Brenda posted Valença with the caption, "I'd give you the world, but there are other planets too."

Speaking with Cameroon News Agency, the rapper responded to a comment noting that her father is President Paul Biya, known for his staunch anti-LGBT+ stance in Cameroon.

Acknowledging her father's long-standing policies criminalising homosexuality and same-sex activities during his four decades in power, the president's daughter expressed optimism for future change in Cameroon.

"Nobody will have anything to say because only love shall win," she said, adding, "I don't condone hate; I think the mentality should change, but it will change once the people are ready."

Cameroon's anti-LGBTQ laws

Cameroon is in the league of African countries like Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa, which have harsh laws against homosexuality. However, Cameroon's version of the laws is among the strictest in Africa.

The Penal Code of 2016 "criminalises same-sex relationships, with penalties including up to five years in prison and fines of up to 200,000 CFA francs (about $340)."

According to the Human Dignity Trust of the country's profile, Cameroon's first Penal Code in 1965 did not criminalise same-sex sexual activity. However, an amendment introduced in 1972 added the offence of 'homosexuality', which has been retained till now.

This law targets any actions perceived as promoting or engaging in homosexual behaviour.

Authorities in Cameroon enforce this law harshly. Police often arrest individuals suspected of being LGBTQ+ based on minimal evidence or accusations from neighbours. These arrests frequently lead to public shaming and humiliation, creating a climate of fear for LGBTQ+ people.

Reports include physical violence, beatings, torture, and sexual violence, especially while in police custody. Detainees often face inhumane treatment aimed at forcing confessions or punishing them for their sexual orientation.

Human rights groups have called for Cameroon to repeal its anti-LGBTQ laws. International organisations, including Human Rights Watch, have consistently urged the global community to pressure Cameroon to change laws and policies on LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite this call, the National Communication Council actively censors media content that depicts or supports LGBTQ+ issues.

Media channels have been suspended for violating these policies, and the government has rejected international efforts to discuss LGBTQ+ rights, maintaining a strict stance against any form of acceptance or protection for the gay community.

Mixed reactions

Brenda's public revelation has sparked a broader conversation about LGBTQ+ rights and the enforcement of anti-gay laws in Cameroon.

The social media post quickly garnered mixed reactions.

While some praised Brenda for her bravery, others criticised her, accusing her of benefiting from her privileged status as the president's daughter. Critics have argued that her position affords her a level of protection that ordinary citizens do not enjoy.

Sharing on Twitter, UK-based Cameroonian lesbian activist Bandy Kiki also highlighted the disparity in how anti-LGBT laws are enforced, "I love this for Brenda Biya (Cameroon's First Daughter)! However, it highlights a harsh reality."

Activist Kiki pointed out that Brenda's influential position grants her certain privileges, noting that Brenda's ability to openly share about her girlfriend without facing significant consequences "highlights a harsh reality: Anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon disproportionately target the poor.

"Wealth and connections create a shield for some, while others face severe consequences," she wrote.

Despite the backlash, Brenda received support from the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Transgender Cameroonian activist Shakiro, who was sent to five years in prison for "attempted homosexuality", also commented on Brenda's move.

According to BBC News, she described the president's daughter's post as "a potential turning point for LGBTQ+ visibility in the country."

Human rights groups have long criticised Cameroon's stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

The National Communication Council of Cameroon is known to have taken steps to censor media content depicting homosexuality and has suspended channels that violate this policy.

In 2023, the government rejected a conference on gender and sexual orientation proposed by the French Ambassador for LGBTQ+ Rights, reinforcing its hardline stance.

As of report time, the Cameroonian government and President Paul Biya are yet to issue an official statement or comment about Brenda's post.