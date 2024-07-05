Liberia: Man, 61 Dies in Custody At Cocopa Magisterial Court - Judge Arrested

Cocoapa — A 61-year-old employee of the Cocopa Rubber Plantation has been found hanging dead in the custody of the Cocopa Magisterial Court in Nimba County. The deceased, identified as Morris Gomo, who worked as mechanic at Cocopa Rubber Plantation, was on Tuesday, July 2, found unconscious and later pronounced dead in the court's holding cell. The circumstances surrounding his death have sent shockwaves through the community, prompting swift action from local authorities.

According to reports, the incident was brought to light when a counselor iden John Miah alerted the police after discovering Gomo hanging with a blue rope around his neck inside the holding cell.

Upon receiving the distressing call, law enforcement officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) were immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate the matter.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by a fifteen juror panel indicated that foul play was suspected in Gomo's death, ruling that he had died by hanging. This conclusion sparked an intensive investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to unravel the details surrounding the tragic incident.

Magistrate Otoe G. Synyenlentu, 52, a respected figure at the Cocopa Magisterial Court, voluntarily presented himself to the police's Criminal Services Division (CSD) for questioning.

The Magistrate explained that he had detained Gomo temporarily in response to a complaint filed by the victim's girlfriend, Serena Domah, 41, who accused Gomo of persistent non-support.

Serena Domah, a resident of Cocopa, alleged that Gomo, her partner, had consistently failed to provide financial support, prompting her to seek legal recourse through the court.

However, the tragic turn of events has left the community grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

At the same time, Morris Gomo body remains at the Cocopa Magisterial Court, with authorities reporting that his family has refused to take custody pending the completion of the investigation. The family insists that the government should secure the body until all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined and clarified.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Synyenlentu continues to cooperate with authorities at the Nimba County police headquarters as they delve deeper into the case.