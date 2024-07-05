Liberia: CSA Sets Stage for Efficient, Vibrant Civil Service

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) is making significant strides in ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the Liberian civil service by identifying and addressing issues related to ghost employees and financial mismanagement.

Through its Employee Status Regularization Project (ESRP), the CSA has exposed various instances of misuse of government resources within key government entities. The reports unveiled by the CSA highlighted cases of absenteeism and illegal payments to individuals who were not officially employed within the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), and the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM).

The actions taken by the CSA, including dismissals, suspensions, and warnings, demonstrate a commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting transparency within the civil service.

"In June 2024, the Civil Service Agency presented the first sets of progressive reports on the ESRP covering MME, LIPA, and NCCRM). The reports unveiled significant misuse and abuse of government resources through illegal salary payments to ghost employees, double dippers, and duplicate accounts," CSA Director General, Josiah Joekai told a special Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) press conference on Thursday, July 4. The briefing was graced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as a special guest.

Joekai disclosed that at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, 40 employees were dismissed for absenteeism of 14-20 days over three months, 81 employees were suspended without pay for 8-12 consecutive days of absence, and 10 employees were issued warnings for 5-7 straight days of absence.

At LIPA, he noted that 28 employees were dismissed for absenteeism of 14-20 days over three months, 30 employees were suspended without pay for 8-12 consecutive days of absence, and 3 employees were issued warnings for 5-7 consecutive days of absence.

"At the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), the CSA found no evidence of employment for 12 individuals who received illegal payments totaling US$25,708.00 from October to December 2023," the CSA boss noted. "The CSA immediately requested the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate the former Executive Director and Financial Comptroller regarding these illegal payments and advise the CSA on appropriate actions.

"We understand from the LACC that the investigation is expanding as more individuals are questioned. While we appreciate the diligent work of the LACC, we strongly encourage them to bring this matter to a logical and legal conclusion to prevent future occurrences of such financial malpractice."

The Human Resource Directors and Financial Comptrollers of the three entities have been ordered to report to the Solicitor General's office at the Ministry of Justice for investigation into their alleged roles in these grave matters.

Joekai noted that the CSA and the Ministry of Justice are collaborating to ensure that these human resources and financial mismanagement investigations are conducted expeditiously.

"As a direct result of these actions taken by the CSA at the three Spending Entities, the government will realize annual savings of US$488,816.82," he said. "The collaboration between the CSA, LACC, and Ministry of Justice in investigating and addressing these issues is crucial in holding accountable those responsible for financial malpractice."

The CSA boss also announced at the MICAT press conference that the agency has completed employee physical verification and headcounts at the central offices of 29 Government Spending Entities. Of these, he disclosed, the CSA has blocked unverified employees from 14 Spending Entities, resulting in government savings of US$490,828.74.

As part of its ongoing implementation of the General Auditing Commission's 2021 Payroll Compliance Audit recommendations, the CSA, he noted, has blocked 689 individuals on the payroll with duplicate National Identification Numbers from 49 Spending Entities.

The CSA's efforts have already resulted in substantial savings for the government, with potential annual savings of $2.6 million through the identification of ghost employees and duplicate accounts.

"This strategic action followed our Employee Physical Verification and Headcount System, detecting 54 names with duplicated National Identification Numbers from 4 Spending Entities. Of the 689, only 2 individuals showed up for verification, indicating that the remaining 687 are potential ghost employees. Consequently, the government will save US$223,413.84 monthly and US$2.6 million annually," he noted.

President Boakai, in a brief remark, Joekai and his team "for this major national reform initiative."

The President highlighted the importance of the ESRP in bringing integrity to the national payroll system, saving the government millions, and strengthening the workforce.

"I want to call on every Liberian to support the ESRP," he said, as he reiterated his commitment to a transparent, accountable, and efficient government. "Let's always remember to Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and together build Liberia," he said.

Joekai Pleads for Expeditious Prosecutions

The CSA boss pleaded with President Boakai to initiate a collaborative effort between the executive and legislative branches of the government for expeditious prosecutions and accountability for those perpetrating financial misconduct within government entities. He made specific reference to over 300 audit reports spanning nearly two decades that have not been acted upon to hold perpetrators accountable.

"The CSA is working with GAC and the Internal Audit Agency in this campaign to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse from our institutions. I have observed that over 300 audit reports spanning nearly two decades have not been acted upon to hold perpetrators accountable," he said. "I propose, Your Excellency, that your office engages with the House of Representatives to prompt the House's Standing Committee on Public Accounts to hold hearings on these reports for expeditious prosecutions. Without this, our current reform efforts will be insufficient, and corruption will continue to impede our national recovery and development process."

However, the call for prompt action on long-standing audit reports underscores the importance of holding individuals accountable to prevent corruption from hindering national development efforts.

The CSA's dedication to reforming the civil service in line with legal and policy frameworks is commendable, and these efforts must be supported and sustained to ensure a robust and transparent civil service for the benefit of Liberia and its citizens.