Ghana: Court Interference Could Render Parliament 'Useless' - Alban Bagbin

5 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

According to the speaker, he's compelled to speak out due to the increasing number of legal writs he keeps receiving related to parliamentary matters.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned that the increasing trend of citizens taking parliament to court over bills or their work risks rendering the legislature ineffective.

The Speaker's remark in parliament on July 3, 2024, followed the Supreme Court's scheduling of a July 17, 2024, ruling on whether to halt Parliament's transmission of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill to the President.

Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky are currently in court, asking the Supreme Court to stop Parliament from sending the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to President Akufo-Addo until their case is heard.

But Bagbin argues that the court should not hear such cases until the President has signed a bill into law.

"Let it be known that when it comes to law-making until all the processes in this House are exhausted, there is no business for anybody including the court to consider because the constitution and the enabling legislation take care of all these challenges. So, until it is a law, and assented to by the President, the judiciary has no jurisdiction," Bagbin said.

He also warned that if his caution is ignored, Parliament risks losing its legislative powers.

"We have to take this seriously or else our legislative authority is being taken away from us by other agencies and arms of government. That should be resisted by the House or else your being here is of no consequence," he said.

He added that he's compelled to speak out due to the increasing number of legal writs he's receiving related to parliamentary matters.

"But I am giving notice because daily, I'm being served with writs as a party on matters that are being considered by the House. That's why I am compelled to say these things," he added.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.