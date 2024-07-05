Liberia: Investors Demand 'Prompt Action' Against Perpetrators of SRC Violence

A group of concessionaires in the agricultural sector are calling for "prompt and immediate action" on the part of the Government of Liberia in the arson and other near-fatal attacks meted against the Salala Rubber Corporation last week by some SRC workers who claimed to have been protesting against the company's management.

The concessionaires, known as the "Liberia Agriculture Companies Association (LACA)" and its member the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), "express severe concerns about the ransacking, looting, and burning of the administration buildings and management housing on the SRC concession at Weala in Margibi County. This unlawful act of vandalism not only caused significant damage and jeopardized the safety of its employees but has led to the cessation of all operations and the closure of the company," said LACA in a statement issued on July 4, 2024, signed by its chairman, S. Gunton. LACA said, by bringing this matter to the attention of the government, it is expecting "prompt and immediate action can be taken against those responsible."

LACA comprises the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC), Equatorial Oil Palm - LIBINCO (EPO), Firestone Liberia (FSLB), Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC), Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP), and Salala Rubber Company (SRC).

The organization said its members remain dedicated to contributing fully to the economic development of Liberia, by investing in people and agricultural operations. We remain committed to complying with the terms of our Concession Agreements but rely on the government to uphold the rule of law and to foster a constructive environment for investors to operate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We eagerly anticipate the government's swift attention to this matter and look forward to a resolution that ensures justice and prevents future calamities of this scale and magnitude," the statement from LACA said.

The SRC workers had been on a week-long strike during the week of June 24, citing alleged exploitation and poor labor conditions that had persisted for several years without resolution from the management.

Although an agreement was reached, following negotiations between the SRC management and the Salala Agricultural Workers Union of Liberia (SAWUL), to address some of the workers' concerns and continue discussions during the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process, workers came up with a new demand, insisting that management compensate them for the five days they were out protesting. This demand was reportedly resisted by the Plantation Manager.

This pushback by the manager caused tensions to escalate on Thursday, June 27, resulting in arson attacks on several properties in the concession area, including the plantation manager's home and assigned vehicle. There was also massive looting.

By Saturday, June 29, police had arrested eight individuals connected to the violence and also recovered several of the looted items.

LACA is the second sectoral body to issue a statement calling on the Government's decisive response to the attack on SRC. Late last week, the Rubber Development Fund, Incorporated (RDFI) issued a statement "calling on the Government of Liberia, through its relevant institutions, to expediently investigate these horrendous acts and bring the perpetrators to book in dealing with the laws of the Republic of Liberia, ensuring that these sort of acts do not continue or spread to other areas of the rubber and other sectors."