Ethiopia: Malaria and Covid-19 - a Pioneering Study On Co-Infection and Long-Term Implications in Ethiopia and Uganda

Malaria and COVID-19: A pioneering study on co-infection and long-term implications in Ethiopia and Uganda

5 July 2024

In one of the first studies globally to explore the potential clinical interactions between COVID-19, long COVID and malaria infections, Malaria Consortium has completed participant enrolment and data collection for a pioneering study in Ethiopia and Uganda.

Malaria Consortium's research project, Determining the prevalence of malaria burden and long-term complications following SARS-CoV-2 infection, seeks to determine how common malaria is among previous SARS-CoV-2 patients and describe the incidence, clinical characteristics, and outcomes of long COVID in this group. The study focuses on the interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and malaria, two major public health challenges with significant geographical and symptom overlap, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Malaria remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the region, with an estimated 249 million cases and 608,000 deaths reported globally in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic strained health systems and disrupted malaria control efforts, raising concerns about potential increases in malaria cases and deaths.

"This research will shed light on an underexplored area with significant public health implications, while improving our understanding of how future outbreaks, pandemics or regional outbreaks might interact with the infectious agents that are endemic", commented Dr Jane Achan, Malaria Consortium's Principal Advisor and Principal Investigator for the study.

Understanding the interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and Plasmodium falciparum co-infections is crucial for preparedness efforts to help with forecasting disease burden, healthcare resource needs, and implementing appropriate public health measures when multiple pathogens are circulating.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a substantial number of patients suffering from long COVID (also referred to as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or PASC). However, there has been relatively little exploration of the impact of long COVID in African populations, and populations in which malaria is highly endemic.

In Ethiopia, where limited research has been conducted on the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and its interaction with malaria, the study aims to provide crucial data to inform policymakers and guide actionable steps:

"Public awareness and healthcare systems have yet to embrace the implications of long COVID within a malaria-endemic context. This study will yield crucial data, shedding light on gaps and guiding actionable steps for addressing them", added Dr Yonas Teshome, Malaria Consortium's Project Manager in Ethiopia.

Malaria Consortium's approach to this project emphasises generating robust evidence to guide health interventions and policies related to COVID-19 and malaria co-infections and long COVID. A prospective cohort study was conducted across multiple sites in Uganda to characterise the prevalence, clinical interactions and outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 and Plasmodium falciparum co-infections in a high malaria transmission setting.

The research is expected to have significant implications for disease morbidity, mortality, and management strategies. As the analysis is finalised, the researchers stress the importance of integrating their findings into national policy and decision-making. The goal is to work with partners to effectively mitigate the long-term health effects of COVID-19, even amidst existing challenges like malaria.