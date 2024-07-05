Liberia: Government Maneuvering to Backdate Procurement Documents in Bid to Legalize 'Shady Transaction'

Monrovia — As the ruling Unity Party Government continues to flip-flop on the controversial Yellow Machine deal, multiple sources have confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that it is reportedly maneuvering to create and backdate procurement documents with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to address the controversy surrounding the lack of transparency and accountability over the trucks.

Sources have also confirmed to FPA that funds are being made available to sway lawmakers in a bid to get the blessings of the national legislature.

Boththe Legislature and the PPCC remain tightlipped on the issue.

The yellow machine deal, which the UP-led government has promoted as President Boakai's flagship program, now appears to be causing more problems for the administration. Before his election, the President prioritized the construction and rehabilitation of primary and secondary roads. His ARREST agenda--an acronym for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--highlighted this commitment.

To match his words with action, President Boakai entrusted senior officials, including Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester Gbrisby, Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, and Public Works Minister Lafayette Giddings, to finalize the deal with GUMA Group and HPX.

Without a procurement process or legislative approval, the officials announced that the deal for 285 earth-moving equipment was sealed and that the machines were loaded on a ship en route to Monrovia for distribution among the 15 counties of Liberia. Their announcement at President Boakai's first cabinet retreat sparked public outcry and raised numerous questions concerning the deal. The government, through Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, backtracked and denied ever consummating an agreement. Piah announced that negotiations were ongoing to procure the machines.

Since then, the government has been silent on the yellow machines' saga. Recently, reports surfaced that SANY Group, the Chinese company supplying the machines, has started transporting them to Monrovia. While the government has not responded officially to this report, some government officials and the party's hierarchy have been celebrating the arrival of the machines.

Rejecting the 'mafia operation.'

This latest report comes as Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole accused the Joseph Boakai-led government of violating the PPCC regulations. Appearing on Spoon Talk, Rep. Cole described the procurement process for the earth-moving equipment as a "mafia operation." As the House Chair on Rules and Order, he threatened to reject President Boakai's Yellow Machine loan agreement, which is reportedly set to be submitted to the Liberian Legislature for approval.

"As a lawmaker elected with more than 19,500 votes, I would never support allocating money to an institution without proper procedures," said Rep. Cole. "This undermines the credibility of our institutions, like the PPCC. The lack of adherence to procurement procedures suggests violations and disrespect for the rule of law. That's what President Boakai is demonstrating."

Rep. Cole's comments come amid speculations that President Boakai has written to the Legislature regarding the purchase of the Yellow Machines. Cole, who chairs the House Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration, did not confirm whether the President has submitted any agreement to the House but noted that the President is being ill-advised on the matter.

"Even if we accept your argument, why is he writing to the Legislature to approve the purchase of the machines when he was authorized? The President did not follow the PPCC procedures or any competitive bidding processes, and he did not return to the Legislature for the agreement to be ratified," Cole asserted.

He called for adherence to proper procedures, transparency, and accountability to maintain the integrity of public institutions and ensure responsible governance. He vowed to reject any request from the President. "The standard that the President wants to set is unacceptable. I will vote against it, and if a single Liberian dollar goes towards paying for those machines, we will ensure that there is no more procurement process in this country. We will shut down the PPCC. The President has set a standard where you can just go and pick anything from anywhere."

The cost of the Yellow Machines is estimated to be between $40 and $60 million, according to reports. Cole argued that these machines could have been obtained through dubious means.

"I referred to it as a mafia operation because only such an arrangement could be a mafia operation. You must have a competitive bidding process as required by law, not go behind the scenes to deal with one mafia and take our money and put it in the hands of the wrong person," he said.