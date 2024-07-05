Africa: Csir, Environment Ministry Mark Africa Renaissance Day in Accra

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment and Science (MESTI), yesterday marked the African Scientific Renaissance Day (ASRD) in Accra.

Held on the theme 'leveraging science and technology for wealth creation,' the three-day event serves as an opportunity to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

The day, observed annually across Africa on June 30th, is in remembrance of Africa's great contribution to the rise and development of modern sciences and technology

Speaking at the opening, the Minister of Environment, Science Technology & Innovation, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, explained that the day was instituted by Africa Union in 1987 for African nations to reflect the continent's contribution to the development of modern Science and Technology.

For her, the theme was appropriate as it was a time for member states to use the opportunity to

take a retrospect view of their unique situation and circumstances.

She said leveraging science and technology as a solution to the poverty problem would therefore involve diverse strategies and approaches in the continent.

" This will mean that science and technology must be applied appropriately in the critical sectors of agriculture, health, trade and industry, physical infrastructure development , energy , environment and natural resources management and information communication technology" she noted, and also added that leveraging science and technology are sure ways of creating wealth in Africa.

Madam Hayford said in order for scientists to achieve it , African Scientists must be able to do good science and apply them to specific situations on the continent saying, it is therefore importance for us to look within to access our current situation and explore better ways to sources for sustainable funding for our research institutions in Ghana.

Moreover, she stated that she was aware of the overly relied on external funding for research and development activities, hence called on scientists to do more.

She reiterated how scientists in Ghana could play the leading role in the quest for national development.

Furthermore, she commended CSIR and other scientific agencies alike for their immense contribution to the development of the country.

The Director General of CSIR, Prof. Paul Bosu, said the celebration would be observed through series of activities including hosting of the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organisation Executive Board Meeting in Ghana, exhibitions and free training sessions.