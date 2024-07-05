Nigeria: Develop Agric Sector, Improve Security Now, Masses Crying for Food - Mssn Lagos Tells FG

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has called on the Federal Government to address the hindering the development of the agricultural sector in order to enhance food availability to the masses.

The Amir (President) of MSSN Lagos, Kamoldeen Abiona made this call while addressing participants at the MSSN Lagos 1445 AH Annual Conference tagged: "The Next Big Thing," in Lagos on Sunday.

Abiona noted that it is imperative for the President Bola Tinubu-led government to improve on country-wide road networks, transportation, and security to enhance food security.

He said, As we review our achievements and plan for the future today, it is critical to reflect on the current realities of our dear nation. Nigeria faces profound economic challenges, with more than a 100% hike in the cost of goods.

"Our workforce calls for salary increments to cope with this economic strain. We beseech the government to critically examine and address the root causes of this crisis, for the well-being of all Nigerians hinges on economic stability.

"Beyond salary increments, we urge the government to enhance staff welfare which can ensure that workers spend less of their take-home pay on essential expenses.

"The agricultural sector needs to be developed, and all factors to ensure that food gets to the masses without hitches - such as good roads, transportation, and security - must be improved to enhance food availability and security," he said.

Abiona said the MSSN Lagos conference and the 70th anniversary of MSSN and the theme reflect the society's commitment to legacy and forward-thinking.

He said the vision and selfless contributions of the founding fathers of MSSN laid a strong foundation for the organisation.

"We remember Alhaji Tajudeen Aromashodun, Dr Abdullateef Adegbite, Justice A.R.A. Sahid, and many others - some still with us, some who have returned to Allah. May Allah's mercy be upon them all," he said.

Abiona, however, said it is imperative for the present generation of members and leaders of MSSN to have a big picture for the future and dedicate legacy projects to achieve the vision of the founding fathers and the objectives of MSSN.

"I also urge our past leaders to continue to look back at the Society that trained them academically, spiritually, and morally. They should continue to give back to the Society to help develop the upcoming generations. Their continued support and mentorship are invaluable to our progress.

"As we celebrate MSSN at 70, let us remain steadfast in our mission - to serve, to uplift, and to advocate for justice. Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead and strive towards a brighter future," he added.

Meanwhile, Abiona the hearts of the Muslim students ache with the plight of the people of Palestine over the oppression of the Zionist Israeli regime in Gaza.

He said, "The continued aggression and massacre by Israel demand our collective outrage and action. We implore the global community to unite against these atrocities and enforce a ceasefire. It is incumbent upon us all to stand against oppression and advocate for peace and justice."