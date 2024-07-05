Nigeria: Withheld Salaries - SSANU, Nasu Fume Over Alleged Neglect By Govt, Order Nationwide Protest

The spokesperson for the education ministry, Folashade Boriowo, said the ministry had a 'fruitful' discussion with the leaders of the unions.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Allied Institutions (NASU) have accused the Nigerian government of ignoring their agitation for the release of their members' withheld four months salaries.

The unions also said its Thursday meeting with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Education did not show any convincing commitment to the payment of the withheld salaries and resolutions of other pending issues.

The leadership of the unions have, therefore, mandated their chapters in various universities across the country to commence sensitisation activities beginning from Monday, 8 July, while also calling for a protest on the campuses on Tuesday 9 July.

The resolutions came after the Thursday meeting with the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, a professor; the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu; the permanent secretary at the ministry, Esther Wilson-Jack; and officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

"It is also disheartening that the JAC was also at the Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment and as usual, the Honourable Minister of State was not on seat to receive us, as we were informed that she had an urgent call from the villa. The Permanent Secretary who stood in for her could not make any commitment on the issues raised," JAC said in a statement signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU's General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi.

Matter receiving attention --Ministry

But the spokesperson for the education ministry, Folasade Boriowo, said the ministers and officials had a 'fruitful' discussion with the leaders of the unions.

According to her, the minister assured the unions that their withheld salaries have been forwarded to the highest level of government for attention.

He also appealed for restraint on the planned strike by the unions.

She said the minister has also announced the constitution of an advisory committee to address other issues.

She said: "Honourable Minister Prof. Tahir Mamman, accompanied by Honourable Minister of State Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, and Directors, engaged in fruitful discussions with the union leaders.

"While union leaders expressed disappointment, they appreciated the Minister's gesture and the meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties committing to continued dialogue and finding solutions."

Protests, possible strike

Despite the ministry's assurances, the unions said the Tuesday protest across the campuses nationwide will go as planned.

They also resolved to carry out a national protest in Abuja on Thursday 18 July, after which they promised to "decide on a date for the commencement of a strike action."

"Every branch should ensure that all members fully participate in the protest and the Press/ media is adequately mobilised," it said.

JAC also directed the chapters of both unions to 'mandatorily' hold a general meeting on Monday, 8 July to sensitise members "on the insensitivity of government to our plights".

Background

The Nigerian government had withheld the salaries of both academic and non-academic staff in Nigerian universities for taking part in an industrial action that grounded the universities for eight months in 2022.

SSANU and NASU participated in the strike for four months.

In October, President Bola Tinubu ordered the payment of four of the eight months withheld salaries for the academic staff, leaving out the non-teaching staff.

This development resulted in a renewed rift between the non-academic staff union and the government.

Since the announcement, both SSANU and NASU have kicked against the 'selective payments' and asked to be included.

However, only the academic staff received the four months' salaries paid in February.

JAC said it had written the education minister and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, but never received a response, prompting it to decide on a one-week warning strike in March.

