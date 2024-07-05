Liberia: Senators Consider Construction of New Capital City, Enforcing Zoning Law Amid Incessant Floods

Monrovia — Members of the Liberian Senate are considering a proposal for the construction of a new Liberian capital city and an uncompromising and holistic approach toward addressing consistent and severe flooding which is consistently leading to the loss of lives and properties in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Flooding in the Liberian capital Monrovia and leeward areas during the rainy season usually displaces thousands of citizens.

Debating a report from the joint committee on Public Works and Rural Development, Lands, Mines and Energy, Natural Resources and Environment and Public Corporations, many lawmakers observed that consistent flooding has greatly affected their constituents.

They attributed continuous flooding to lack of political will from the executive to implement the zoning law, aged-old sewage system, construction on alleyways, poor planning and drainage system, amongst others.

Senator Dabah Varpilah of Grand Cape Mount County observed that Liberians, especially those who are in national leadership positions, continue to admire the developments of other countries.

However, she added that it has been very challenging for these public officials to match their admirations of developed foreign countries with implementation in Liberia.

She recalled that more than a decade ago, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf pronounced the need for the construction of a new capital city, but no actions were taken to make the construction of the new capital a reality in Zekepa, Nimba County.

"We want a new city, but it will not happen overnight even if we find oil today in Liberia. It will take intentional actions. Liberia is the oldest country in Africa and we cannot be calling Monrovia a city every other time. We need to move out of Monrovia, she said.

According to her, Monrovia is overpopulated, dilapidated and it "has reached a point that you cannot renovate."

Senator Varpilah, however, expressed disappointment over the failure of the Ministry of Public Works to implement the zoning law of the country.

She observed that the ministry is in the constant habit of placing a "stop work" notice on buildings that are being constructed, but a few weeks later those buildings are completed with the ignoring of these notices.

"We have to be very serious and hold Public Works feet to the fire so that new buildings cannot be constructed in these waterways while we are looking at future demolition. Let people stop building in the swamps."

Senator Varpilah observed that severe flooding is also affecting the locals, especially those who are involved in farming activities in the leeward areas for survival.

Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa, for his part, pointed out that the lack of implementation of the zoning law continues to contribute to over flooding, not only in Monrovia, but other parts of the country.

"The Ministry of Public Works should take full charge of the zoning law of this country. Our problem is the lack of the enforcement of appropriate laws. Agencies that are responsible to enforce laws just sit down and those laws are violated."

He noted that lawmakers are the ones that are mostly scolded if heads of various government ministries and agencies failed to implement laws to prevent or curtail disasters in the country.

Senator Bartekwa further expressed dismay over the failure of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to adequately plan towards moving the country forward.

He observed that since the erstwhile Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs was merged with the Ministry of Finance, nothing much has been done by the MOFD in planning for the future of the country.

He claimed that the ministry is mostly focused on budgeting and disbursing monies, instead of planning to move the country forward.

"When Ministry of Planning was in existence, we had planning officers working with the counties to do their planning and all of their programs. I think we need to revisit that law. The Ministry of Finance needs to be separated from planning. We are a developing country that has to be planned for. If we have to construct a new city, it has to be planned for. People are building anywhere with no regard for the laws."

Also weighing in on the subject, Senator Jonathan Sogbie of River Gee County, stated: "The construction of a new city is welcoming. The issue of flooding is a universal phenomenon. However, we can take little steps to mitigate this. The way we dispose of our garbage allows our drainages to be clogged and water will find its way out. Sometimes we ourselves are our problems. When the zoning law says this is an alley, we allow our colleagues, peers and compatriots to come and build there only because we want them to come and live by us. And in the end when the water starts to come, we complain."

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Lands, Mines and Energy, Simeon Taylor, claimed that national leaders continue to exhibit the spirit of "fear" in finding solutions to problems confronting the country and the masses.

He said Liberia will not move forward in terms of growth and development if its national leaders fail to take actions due to political reasons.

He claimed that the construction of a new capital city would not require more time or money, but the willingness to do so is currently lacking among national leaders.

"We cannot build a city without a plan. We sat here and the Public Works told us that they do not have the Zoning map of Monrovia, but we call Monrovia a city. There must be rules and regulations governing a city but we do not have it and every day we complain about the problems we have. We are so afraid and we are making lots of mistakes. We need to be straight to work. If I were the President, we would break down houses in the water ways."

Senator Taylor observed that ordinary Liberians are the ones that are mostly affected from flooding and as such, national leaders should be courageous to do the right thing for the benefit of the citizens.

For his part, Grand Gedeh County Senator, Thomas Yaya Nimely, recalled that past governments have consistently underscored the need for a new capital city, but have all failed to do so.

He said these past leaders did not include their vision or plan in the constitution, which is the organic law of the land, as their reliance.

"We don't have the money now to build a capital; but when we were putting the money aside 30 years ago gradually, by this time we could have had a billion dollars in the account to build a new capital. But it has become a political issue."

Senator Nimely claimed that though the construction of a new capital city is necessary, about 60 percent of Monrovia comprises water -- a situation which requires immediate actions.

He said a segmental plan must be put in place to amongst other things pay citizens who have constructed on the alleyways and residing in essential communities.

Meanwhile, the Senate Plenary has requested for the appearance of the Minister and Director of the Ministry of Public Works, Environment and Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) to outline plans and provide statistics that would lead to the formulate of a plan and draft budget to address the issue of flooding across Liberia.