Ghana: Euro Soccer Fiesta Show Today

The ongoing European championship has entered the crucial quarterfinals stages, kicking off with mouthwatering clashes today.

They will dominate discussion on today's edition of the Euro Soccer Fiesta show on GTV Sports+ hosted by veteran broadcaster, Moses Foh-Amoaning, featuring his learned panelists to provide educated insights into the fortunes of host nation, Germany, as they slug it out with Spain.

As the quarter final games begin, the question on the lips of fans will be whether the tears will roll down the cheeks of Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal squares up with Mbape's flapping Les Blues or will the inherent Ghanaian football's master class qualities that runs red through the veins of Coddy Gakpo propel the Netherlands to her second European soccer diadem?

According to a statement from MOFA Productions, producers of the show, today's edition, the 10th, of the European soccer fiesta series will keep viewers glued to their TV sets as the winners of the quiz competition were announced amidst gripping archval footage of the scintillating attacking panache of Dutch legend, Marco van Basten.

The show is supported by KFMtv, Hisense, Ghana Gas, Talent Financial Services and would be aired today at 8pm with a repeat on Saturday at 9am.