West Africa: Tinubu Re-Elected Ecowas Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has been re-elected Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for another one-year tenure.

President Tinubu was re-elected during the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Speaking at the end of the Ordinary Session of the Authority, President Tinubu accepted the task of his re-election, promising to serve with his utmost best.

He also announced President of Senegal, Bassirou Faye, as the Special Envoy of the ECOWAS Commission to mediate with the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger who announced their exit from the community earlier in the year.

According to him, President Faye will run the new task alongside Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

He said: "Having a new mandate, I will request Faye of Senegal to please become our special envoy alongside Tuggur, to do a round-the-clock work with our brothers and Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger and coordinate with me, if necessary and with the commission."

Details later...