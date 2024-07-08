Liberian Educator Warns Students Against Drugs

Liberian educator Elder Roosevelt Lakpor Zodon has cautioned students to refrain from using drugs if they want to be useful citizens.

"As we advance in our education, it is important also to show respect towards our parents and government and to refrain from using drugs as they have detrimental effects on our future and society," he said.

Elder Zodon gave the caution when he served as commencement speaker at the 16th graduation ceremony of Calvary Revival Community School System in Duala, Bushrod, over the weekend.

Speaking on the theme "The Importance of Education," the veteran Liberian educator urged the graduates to pay keen attention to their education if they are to succeed and contribute to the country's growth.

"Education is a crucial factor in shaping one's future; it provides individuals with the necessary skills, values, and opportunities to achieve personal, social, and economic success," he said.

Elder Zodon described education as acquiring knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits through various methods such as training and experience.

According to him, education aims to help an individual navigate life and contribute to his or her society.

He named formal and informal education as the two major types, admonishing graduates not to be distracted by individuals who devalue education.

"Education is important ... because it helps individuals gain knowledge and skills necessary for personal and professional success," he continued.

He stated that acquiring education allows individuals to explore their interests and passions, leading to a sense of purpose and fulfillment in life.

"Without a strong educational foundation, individuals may struggle to keep up and face limitations in their future opportunities," said Elder Zodon.

He lamented that there is an increase in disadvantaged youths because they choose drugs over education, urging the graduates to challenge themselves for the future ahead and prioritize their education.

He quoted the World Bank, saying that an extra year of schooling for girls reduced pregnancy rates in Peru by almost seven percent and gave women more control over how many children they had.

Following his remarks, Elder Zodon presented LD$ 20,000 to the school authorities as an initial contribution.