Nigeria: We Prefer Jonathan As President to Diri's VP in 2027 - Group

Asaba — THE Niger Delta Integrity and Justice, NDIJ, has expressed a preference for Dr Goodluck Jonathan as President to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, as Vice-President in 2027.

The group, in a statement, appreciated the call on Atiku Abubakar to pick the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, as his Vice-Presidential Candidate in 2027.

Describing the remarks by the Diri's Angel that the Bayelsa governor would make a good pair for Atiku as a good observation, the group however, said there was a different plan for the Niger Delta region in 2027.

The group in the statement by its Secretary, George Miriki, said the region would no longer continue to play the second fiddle in the governance of the country by working to produce only a vice president.

He said: "Our agenda for 2027 is to produce the President. In as much as we appreciate Diri and his closeness to Atiku, we will work against shortchanging the Niger Delta in 2027.

"We want to produce the President and our mission is to ensure that the Niger Delta completes its term of eight years at the Presidency. '

The statement noted that "This time, we are coming stronger with the argument of allowing Jonathan to complete his tenure for the region.

"Instead of producing a vice-president in Diri, we will prefer a president in Jonathan. He is still loved. And with his global appeal, we believe he will succeed".