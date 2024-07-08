Nigeria: Kidnapped Kaduna Journalists - Police Comb Forests As NUJ Demands Release

8 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of two journalists and their families in Kaduna, Saturday night, at the Danhonu community in Millennium City, Kaduna.

Spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, told journalists that police operatives were trying their best to secure their release and had deployed operatives to the bush where the kidnappers were suspected to be hiding with the hostages.

According to him, the victims are Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Chairman, Correspondents' Chapel, Kaduna State, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Council, and three of his family members, who were kidnapped at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna. Alabelewe is also the Correspondent of the Nation Newspaper.

Also taken hostage was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo and his wife. However, wife of Aodu was released, yesterday morning due to ill health.

NUJ condemns

kidnap of journalists Reacting to the unfortunate incident, NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo said: "The kidnap of the two journalists in such a barbaric manner is sad, unfortunate, totally condemnable and unacceptable.

"I have called on the security agencies, DSS, police, military to do all in their power to ensure that those journalists are rescued unharmed. Whether that is possible, I don't know. I mean the aspect of not hurting them.

"From the story we heard, the briefing I received, one of the journalists was beaten to stupor. And all we pray is that they will be released to rejoin their families. You can imagine the trauma, the psychological effect on those little children, 10-year-old and eight-year-old.

"It's really sad. So, the government must do all that is necessary to get them out from the bandits. Because you cannot leave sane people in the hands of such a level of insane characters

"Up till now, we have not really received any call for any demand or ransom. But from the reports I've got from both the police and the DSS, they are doing all that is necessary to ensure that they are released. So we are hopeful. We are looking forward to that."

The Nation Editor expresses shock

When contacted, Editor of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, expressed shock that their reporter could be targeted by kidnappers for doing his job.

He said the Nigeria Police had confirmed the incident, he however, expressed hope that his man would be returned safely to them.

Also, the Kaduna State Council of NUJ, condemned the abduction of the journalists with their families, describing it as barbaric.

A statement by the Council Chairman, Asmau Halilu and Secretary, Gambo Sanga, condemned the incident and appealed to security agencies in the state to swing into action to rescue the journalists and their families from captivity.

The NUJ implored the government at all levels to intensify efforts towards guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens at all times, adding: "The ugly phenomenon of kidnapping in Kaduna and environs is now resurfacing and must be checked to avert the experiences of the recent past."

The NUJ enjoined all practising journalists in the state to be vigilant in their daily activities and prayed for the safe return of the abducted journalists and their families.

