Nigeria: Davido Airs Frustration Over Child Custody Battle

Nigerian superstar, Davido, has outrightly claimed to leave his first child, Imade Aurora, in the custody of her mother, Sophia Momodu, for good.

The singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to vent his frustration towards his baby mama. He accused her of constantly using their son's death as an excuse to deny him custody of their daughter, Imade.

"You're constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us every day of our lives. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now you can have her .. P.S. She won't be a child forever .. enjoy ❤️ Imade Aurora Adeleke! Your father loves you" he wrote on X.

Davido's sentiments on social media come after Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first daughter Imade, and her lawyers filed a counter request on Friday, July 5, 2024. The former lovers appeared in a family court in Yaba, Lagos State, for the initial hearing of the custody case filed by the Afrobeats musician. Momodu's legal team presented six reasons to the judge why the court should deny Davido access to Imade.

Below are the reasons:

"The Applicant cannot take proper care of our daughter because he lives a controversial lifestyle (negative media attention) that will expose our daughter to more negative trauma at her tender age.

"The Applicant in his role as an artiste always travels and allows many unsavoury male adults around him and his house, who will not be a good influence on an impressionable young female child, like our daughter.

"The Applicant disagreed with child therapy as the Applicant has been estranged from our daughter for a while and safely and sustainably establishing a meaningful presence in our daughter's life is paramount.

"The Applicant is an artist who always travels around the world as mandated by his career and cannot possibly be with our daughter at crucial times.

"The Applicant is married to another woman, and they live together. The proper upbringing of our daughter by another cannot be guaranteed.

"The fact that the Applicant lost his son in his house in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances shows that our daughter cannot be placed in the custody of the Applicant," Momodu argued."