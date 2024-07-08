Ghana: Cook-a-Thon - Chef Smith Apologizes for Cooking Up a Lie

7 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Speaking with GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere in an over 40-minute interview, the chef remorsefully stated that his deceitful actions were fueled by hunger and desperation.

Chef Smith, the self-proclaimed Guinness World Record holder, has apologized to Ghanaians for presenting a fake certificate claiming to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Speaking with GHOne TV's Serwaa Amihere in an over 40-minute interview, the chef remorsefully stated that his deceitful actions were fueled by hunger and desperation. He pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive him.

"I apologise to the world, I am so sorry. I don't deserve to live, but looking for ways to survive has landed me in this situation. I am sorry and I beg of the entire nation," Chef Smith said amidst tears.

When queried about the application process, Chef Smith noted that he learnt about Nigeria's Hilda Baci's record-breaking Cook-a-Thon and decided to participate, after thoroughly reading all the rules and regulations of the Guinness World Records.

However, he admitted that he did not file an application on the Guinness World Records website, instead, he forged an application reference number after discovering Adu Sarfoa's reference number (Adu Sarfoa attempted to set the GWR for the longest duration without sleep).

The self-acclaimed chef said he took the bold step of writing to sponsors, who asked for his GWR application reference number, and without proper verification, agreed to sponsor him financially. According to him, he did not inform members of his team about his malicious activities.

The trending interview comes after Chef Smith held a press conference on July 2, 2024, where he falsely declared himself the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual, presenting a fake certificate as evidence of his supposed record-breaking achievement.

The Guinness World Record has debunked all his claims indicating that the chef did not even submit an application in the first place.

