Liberia: Rotary Club of Monrovia Inducts New Leadership

Monrovia — The Rotary Club of Monrovia (RCM) has inducted a new corps of officials to steer the club's affairs.

Those inducted include Rtn. Ama Tukus Wreyonnah Harris, President 2024-2025; President-Elect (2025-2026) Rtn. G. Gbassay Golee; Rtn. Robert Smallwood, Vice President; Rtn. Loris Shannon, Secretary; Rtn. Tanu Henry, Treasurer, and Rtn. Amanda Hill, Seargant-At-Arms, respectively.

Speaking at the induction ceremony over the weekend at Ocean 11 in Sinkor, Monrovia, newly elected Ama Tukus Wreyonnah Harris expressed delight to be elected as President of the Rotary Club of Monrovia for the upcoming year, a year she notes that promises to be truly extraordinary under the inspiring theme, "The Magic of Rotary."

She says this theme encapsulates the transformative power of the collective efforts of all Rotarians and the positive change they bring to various communities.

According to her, their mission this year is to raise the profile of Rotary in Liberia, ensuring that their impactful work is recognized and celebrated. "To achieve this, we need to foster an environment where every member's ideas are heard and valued," Madam Harris underscores.

"Your voice is crucial in shaping our initiatives and driving our projects forward."

Madam Harris remains that said service above self is the cornerstone of Rotary, promising that this year, they will emphasize that service requires collective sacrifice.

She continues that togetherness is more achievable than individually, saying, "Let us unite in our commitment to making a difference, knowing that our combined efforts will create a lasting impact."

She outlines several key initiatives, such as partnerships with corporations, building strong relationships with local and international corporations to support projects and amplify the Club's impact, seeking grants and sourcing funds locally, and ensuring sustainable financial support for their initiatives.

However, the newly elected president notes that Rotary's magic raised $1.4 million towards the construction of Global Mercy, the first hospital ship built to specification.

She explains that the magic of rotary built an oxygen plant that has ensured that babies and patients at ELWA hospital no longer die due to a lack of oxygen or low-grade oxygen. Oxygen is piped into the hospital rooms and sold to smaller medical facilities.

"The magic of rotary has kept Liberia polio-free for many years."

She recounts that through the magic of Rotary, they provided over 70 scholarships, LLC Reading Room, and this year, they look forward to taking the magic of Rotary to classrooms, hospitals, and clinics across the country.

At the same time, Madam Harris assures that Rotary's focus will remain steadfast on its key areas: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, and growing local economies.

She says Rotarians are charged with bringing magic into these areas by creating tangible and lasting change. "We have done it before, and we will do it again."

Keynote Speaker Dr. Dougbeh C. Nyan urges Rotarians to continue to use their talents, passions, and resources to help society, adding that they should help those who are needed where it is required.

Immediate Past President William Reide Dennis, II, declares full confidence in the abilities and leadership of President Ama Tukus Harris.

"I am excited to see the great things that our club will achieve under their guidance," Mr. Dennis expresses.

"As you take on this important role, I urge you to embrace the spirit of Rotary and its values of service, integrity, and fellowship. Lead with compassion, inspire with your actions, and always remember that our strength lies in our unity and collective efforts."

Mr. Dennis also encourages the incoming Board of Directors and all members of Rotary Club of Monrovia to offer their full support and cooperation to the Club and the new leadership team.

"As I step back from my role as President, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your support, dedication, and commitment to Rotary."

He notes that it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as leader and is grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such remarkable individuals.

"I am honored to serve alongside each and every one of you, and I look forward to the journey ahead. Thank you for your unwavering support, dedication, and commitment to Rotary. Together, we can truly make a difference", Mr. Dennis inspires members of the RCM. Editing by Jonathan Browne