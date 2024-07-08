Liberian Killed in Guinea

Nimba County — State Security forces in Guinea have arrested a 42-year-old Malian for allegedly killing his 32-year-old Liberian girlfriend, Miss Rose Kou Garteh, a mother of 2 children.

Suspect Sheik Jallo and the late Rose Garteh had both been in Ganta, Nimba County, the Republic of Liberia, for over two years before the incident that occurred on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Guinea.

According to the report, the deceased wrote the WASSCE in June this year and was a graduating senior of the Young Man Christian Association (YMCA) High School in Ganta, Nimba County.

Family sources reveal that Suspect Sheik Jallo left Liberia for Guinea after his late fiancée Kou completed the WASSCE. He then invited her to join him in Guinea where he allegedly took her life.

The reasons behind the killing of Rose Kou Garteh are yet to be disclosed. But THE NEW DAWN has learned that Suspect Sheik Jallo had allegedly accused Rose of having an extra relationship outside their home.

Guinean states securities told the NEW DAWN correspondent, who crossed into neighboring Guinea, that, following the death of Rose, her boyfriend, Suspect Sheik Jallo, attempted to escape to Mali when Guinean security forces arrested him.

The Suspect, Jallo, allegedly killed Rose in a room and locked the door on the deceased before trying to escape to Mail when he was apprehended.

Remains of the late Rose Kou Garteh were turned over to her family members in Guinea for burial.

The deceased was a resident of the Congo Community in Ganta, Nimba County, while Suspect Jallo was a meat seller in Ganta before the couple went to Guinea.

After the death news of Rose Kou Garteh hit Ganta, angry residents from the Congo Community were planning to move to Guinea and carry out mob violence in revenge for her murder, but they were repelled by Guinean border security and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Suspect Sheik Jallo is in the custody of Guinean security forces, pending investigation.

Report says since the incident in Guinea, those who were selling cow meat alongside Suspect Sheik Jallo in Ganta, have closed down their respective shops in the commercial district inside Liberia and are yet to reopen to the public for normal business. Editing by Jonathan Browne