Nigeria: Abia Monarch, Igbo Youths Back South East Govs On Nnamdi Kanu's Release

Renounced Igbo monarch and the traditional ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (Anachoken Abiriba); as well as Igbo youths, have thrown their weight behind South East Governors in their resolution to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They described the current move by the Governors as well as members of the National Assembly of Igbo extraction to secure freedom for Kanu as commendable.

Enachoken who spoke with Sunday Vanguard in Umuahia, said Kanu's release was long overdue.

He further explained that contrary to the narrative by the Federal Government, the IPOB Leader never jumped bail but only escaped for his dear life when " they came to kill him".

The monarch, who hailed the current spirited efforts by Igbo leaders to engage the powers that be for Kanu's unconditional release, urged the federal government not to dash the people's hope.

He said, "His release is long overdue. Nobody had expected him to last till now. They had wanted to kill him before he ran away. They knew that the young man did not jump bail, that they came to kill him before he ran away."

Igbo youths who spoke under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, declared support for South East Governors on their resolve to engage President Tinubu to press for Kanu's release.

According to COSEYL, Kanu's release will foster national cohesion and help restore peace to the South East region.

The President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, said Kanu's release would help restore the confidence of Ndigbo in the oneness of Nigeria.

He said:"The release of Kanu is critical for the security and peace in the region. This move will put criminal elements who have capitalize on his incarceration to perpetuate crime using IPOB as cover out of business.

"The release of Nnamdi Kanu will usher in security, progress and development as farmers and businesses which have been out of business as a result of insecurity will be back to their businesses.

"Kanu's release is a critical matter of urgent national importance that deserves the attention at the highest level of government.

"Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will pave the way for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issues in the southeastern region. This will help de-escalate tensions and foster a more constructive conversation between the government and other agitation groups in the nation.

"It will address public grievances and demonstrate that the government is responsive to the concerns of its citizens.

"We therefore urge the father of the nation and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in other to restore peace, unity, progress, national cohesion and integration."

He, therefore, urged the Governors and other Igbo leaders not to relent in their current quest to secure freedom for Kanu "until he is finally released".