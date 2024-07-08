Liberia: Bea Mountain - Bea Mountain Sponsors Reconciliation Tournament

KINJOR — As part of its peaceful practice, Bea Mountain Mining Company sponsored a peaceful soccer tournament for residents in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

The company said it was a means to foster and solidify peaceful co-existence among residents and the company.

During a brief opening ceremony of the tournament, various groups ranging from, advocacy, Youths, Women and other Stakeholders from Kinjor Community and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, thanked the company for the support given towards the program.

They also disclosed that the ceremony is intended to continually bring unity, peace and reconciliation among the citizens and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

A Turkish worker greets a Liberian worker

For their part, the Advocacy Group said though there were differences and issues between them and the Company, it is now time for all parties to reconcile and keep the community peaceful so that citizens and residents of Kinjor and Liberia in general can continue to benefit from the agreement the company signed with the Liberian Government.

Making remarks also during the opening ceremony, the Management represented by its Human Resources Manager Oliver Gilpli, Government and Community Relations Manager Alpaslan Ozbilge Bey and Community Relations Advisor Aminata Kamara lauded the organizers for said activities and furthered that they will continue to work with the community and its citizens to ensure that the mine is always peaceful.

The company has over the past time had some issues with some residents for employment purpose. The company said they were there for a long time and the issue of employment would be taken care of gradually.

Besides the tournament, last month, the company made payment of US$450.00(Four hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars) to three clan in Cape Mount as part of the Clan Development Funds. In addition to that, the company gives quarterly payment of the elderly with assorted food items.