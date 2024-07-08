Nigeria: Rwandans in Nigeria Celebrate Liberation Day

The Rwandan community in Nigeria, along with government officials, diplomatic corps, and friends of Rwanda, gathered in Abuja on July 6 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day. The event, was a joyful occasion yet a reflection marked by the theme "Intambwe mu Intego", according to the Rwandan Embassy.

The event was also an opportunity to celebrate the bravery and selflessness of the men and women of the RPF-Inkotanyi, under the leadership and command of President Paul Kagame, who liberated Rwanda and stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda's envoy to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, highlighted the significance of Liberation Day, usually observed on July 4. He said that Rwandans celebrate this event on July 4 because it has a special meaning for Rwandans -It was the day we claimed the country we fought for, it was the day we received our value and pride, and the right to move on without depending on someone's support."

Bazivamo emphasised that Liberation is an important time to reflect on the resilience of Rwandans and to honour those who sacrificed for Rwanda's liberation.

He said: "We hold dearly and appreciate the bravery of the former RPA-Inkotanyi forces who saved many lives under the leadership of His Excellency President Paul Kagame. We greatly appreciate and honour the heroes who gave their lives to liberate Rwanda."

Over the past 30 years, Rwanda has faced challenges but achieved significant development with the help of its trusted security agencies. True liberation, according to Bazivamo, involves healing historical wounds, strengthening unity and reconciliation through the "Ndi Umunyarwanda" and advancing in all areas, including security, economy, education, technology, health, foreign relations and more.

He also encouraged investment in Rwanda and highlighted RwandAir as one of the country's achievements over the past three decades.

Learning from Rwanda

Representing the Nigerian Government, Ambassador Safiu O. Olaniyan, the Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised Rwanda's tremendous progress post-genocide and urged Africans to learn from Rwanda's example.

He noted: "We are encouraged to improve Africa by learning from Rwanda. Rwanda is a good example of what is possible. It doesn't take a majority; a small group of people can make a real difference. Let's focus on the goals and objectives of solutions rather than the problems we face.

"We Africans have the necessities and the ability to build the Africa we want without relying on external support," he added.

Among other things, the event was marked by joy and celebration, with attendees winning various gifts from RwandAir, including flight tickets to Rwanda and products like Rwandan coffee and tea.