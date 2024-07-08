Ghana: VRA Issues Notice Over Possible Akosombo Dam Spillage

Last October, the dam spillage caused enormous havoc for communities living around the Volta and Eastern Regions. 88,000 people were affected, although no deaths were recorded

The Volta River Authority (VRA), has issued an alert over another possible spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam.

In a communique signed by VRA's Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur, to over 40 stakeholders on Friday, it said the Authority intends to hold engagements on potential implications and mitigative measures over the possible spillage.

"This precautionary measure is crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and ensuring the safety of our communities."

Last October, the dam spillage caused enormous havoc for communities living around the Volta and Eastern Regions. 88,000 people were affected, although no deaths were recorded, according to official government data.

At the time, the VRA had been accused of not informing residents before the flood waters came. But the authority later denied it.

Most of the settlements destroyed by flood waters were however later reconstructed with help from NGOs, North-Tongu MP Samuel Okudgeto Ablaklwa, and some media firms.