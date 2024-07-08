Ghana: Elections 2024 - Nobody Serving in My Government Would Be Allowed to Buy a State Asset, Says Mahama

8 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The comments also follow recent concerns with the sale of a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong, an MP and cabinet minister in the ruling party. The planned sale has raised concerns about conflict of interest, and corruption.

Former president John Mahama says no member of his government would be permitted to acquire a state asset if he wins the 2024 elections to form a cabinet next year.

Mahama made the comments at a meeting with journalists on Sunday, July 7, both in response to questions about accountability and allegations about the Airbus scandal.

"It will not be business as usual in our new administration. We'll cut out waste, and opulence, and we'll bring a code of conduct for political appointees in how they behave. Anybody serving in my government will not be allowed to buy a stated asset. Vehicles, or cars or lands or anything, nobody serving in our government will be allowed to buy a state asset," he said.

One of the NDC MPs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been at the forefront of a crusade to stop the sale, with demonstrations and mobilizing labour unions.

