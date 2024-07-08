-- As first batch of yellow machines arrives

The road and agricultural components of the ARREST development agenda of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration have received a huge boost with the arrival of the first batch of 285 pieces of earth-moving machines and dump trucks meant to bolster the low cost of road construction and maintenance.

The machines arrived in the country through the Free Port of Monrovia a fortnight ago and were unveiled at a ceremony held at the National Port Authority (NPA) compound in Monrovia, drawing admiration and excitement from Liberians who lined the streets to get glances of the yellow machines and trucks that were on display through a parade.

Led by Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, the unveiling marked the government's commitment to enhancing the country's infrastructure, agriculture, and commercial activities.

Minister Bility emphasized the importance of these machines in supporting road construction efforts and creating job opportunities for young Liberians. The machines are expected to play a crucial role in improving the country's road network, including farm-to-market roads, which are vital for agricultural productivity, she noted. Other stakeholders hinted that some of the equipment will be used to clear huge tracts of land for farming or agricultural initiatives.

The unveiling and public display marked the government's first official confirmation of the arrival of the machines amid weeks of speculations.

The procession began from Bushrod Island through the Japan Freeway, the 72nd Boulevard, and Tubman Boulevard before entering the military barrack, the Barclay Training Center (BTC).

"The arrival and unveiling of these machines is a demonstration that the government is resolved to make Liberia a more accessible country," Bility said, an intervention, she believes, is meant to boost infrastructure, agriculture, and commercial activities in the country.

"These pieces of equipment will be kept at the Barclay Training Center as the government and the public anticipate the arrival of the rest, which are already en route," she added.

The acquisition of these machines aligns with President Boakai's vision for cost-effective road infrastructure development, demonstrating the government's determination to address the country's infrastructure deficiencies.

The "yellow machine deal", promoted as a catalyst for President Boakai's flagship program, was first announced by Minister Bility at the President's first cabinet retreat in May. Though the pronouncement was greeted by skepticism and criticisms, the arrival of the first batch indicates how serious the government is about developing this country.

The acquisition of the machines, preceded by the thought of the President and his cabinet on exploring the possibility of how the government can effectively achieve its road infrastructure program using a low and sustainable cost mechanism, was consistent with existing laws and best practices.

The initiative has been met with enthusiasm from many Liberians, who see it as a positive step towards improving road connectivity and boosting overall development. Some expressed their appreciation for the government's efforts, praising President Boakai for his commitment to delivering on his promises.

"Thank you, our talk-and-do President. You are doing exactly what you promised to do," a resident of 72nd Community noted as the parade passed by. "We will not regret electing a responsible President who has a heart for the people."

Another resident noted that the government has started on a great note. She cannot wait to see the entire country connected by laterite roads in the short term and eventually asphalt before the UP government leaves power.

"This President and his people will do better. I'm sure that in the next three years, the government will use these machines to open up our country by connecting all parts by roads...from that we will push for the roads to be done with coal tires [asphalt]," she said. "This President has the heart and mind and will definitely do so."

As the government looks ahead to further expansions on the ARREST agenda, with more machines on their way, Liberians remain hopeful for a future where accessible roads connect every part of the country.

The administration's focus on infrastructure development and agricultural growth has garnered support from citizens who believe that Liberia has the potential to become self-sufficient in food production. The government's proactive approach to addressing the country's needs has earned praise, with calls for continued efforts to ensure a better future for all Liberians.