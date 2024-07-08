Liberia: Boakai Embarks On Efforts to Enhance Local Governance

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has initiated measures to enhance local governance by calling for the retention of 40% of revenues generated at various County Service Centers (CSC) across the country. The President has also mandated the immediate implementation of key decentralization efforts.

At an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Decentralization (IMCD) meeting held last week at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town, President Boakai emphasized the government's commitment to advancing the decentralization agenda and improving service delivery at the local level.

The meeting, held under the theme "Building a New Liberia through Decentralization," underscored the administration's dedication to strengthening the decentralization program effectively. President Boakai announced plans to establish the Ministry of Local Government (MLG) to operationalize the Local Government Act passed in 2018.

He described the establishment of the (MLG) as a critical step aimed at operationalizing the Local Government Act passed in 2018. This move, he said, is expected to drive the government's decentralization program more effectively.

Additionally, the President emphasized the importance of implementing the Revenue Sharing Law to facilitate fiscal decentralization and address financial challenges faced by County Service Centers by retaining 40% of all generated revenues.

According to him, the centralized system of governance has historically limited sub-national bodies' ability to use locally generated revenue for development needs, leaving County Service Centers financially stranded.

President Boakai, however, directed relevant Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs), including the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to begin implementing the Revenue Sharing Act.

This Act, according to him, particularly Chapter 7.2, mandates the retention of 40% of all revenues generated at County Service Centers to address financial challenges and improve their operations.

To streamline service delivery, President Boakai directed sector MACs to devolve approval and signing authorities to local representatives, reducing transaction costs for citizens.

Acknowledging the progress in decentralization reform, President Boakai highlighted the challenges hindering service delivery and urged collaborative efforts among all relevant parties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President expressed gratitude to development partners for their continued support and commitment to Liberia's decentralization program.

He called for stronger collaboration and coordination as the government works to enhance local governance and service delivery.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, welcomed the President's directives and emphasized the importance of decentralization activities, including maintaining separate structures for County Service Centers to ensure operational efficiency.

Minister Nyumalin announced a weeklong orientation for newly appointed officials to enhance their understanding of the decentralization program and the Local Government Act.

The meeting, attended by government officials, international partners, and civil society organizations, received support from various stakeholders who pledged to work together towards building a new Liberia through decentralization.