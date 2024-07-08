Liberia: Finance Minister's Exit Imminent?

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara is believed to be on the verge of resigning his post due to poor health, top sources within the government Mansion told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

Minister Kamara has been absent from work for several weeks due to health concerns and was flown to Ghana where he sought medical treatment. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's economic advisors and senior cabinet members are reportedly advocating for a replacement due to the necessity of having a dynamic and energetic Finance Minister to drive the government's development agenda. Reports suggest that following a meeting between President Boakai and Minister Kamara, the Minister's health condition raised concerns about his ability to effectively carry out his duties.

"Kamara is a smart and good gentleman but his poor health is not giving him a chance to serve a government that is desperately in need of an energetic Finance Minister to drive its development agenda," a top source told the Observer. "The Finance Ministry is the engine that drives both the government and the country. We cannot have a problem there and think that we will succeed. It is better that we take prompt action now."

Another official, who was privy to a meeting that took place between the President and Minister Kamara over the weekend, added that the minister could not convince the President and his team of advisors that he is in the right frame of mind, and physically fit to carry on the huge tasks that the portfolio carries.

"The President has asked him to resign, though the Minister believes that he can carry on...but that is not convincing," he said. "The President and the Minister have very high respect for each other so the discussion is being held with mutual respect, but I'm convinced that the President is firm on replacing him."

The minister was out of the country on sick leave for weeks, a situation that prompted concern among Liberians but was swiftly rebuffed by the ministry's Media team.

The Ministry's clarity was triggered by media reports that the Finance Minister was sick and was frustrated and dissatisfied with the magnitude of problems he inherited at the ministry.

However, when Finance Minister Boima Kamara appeared before members of the House of Representatives last Tuesday, he was blunt about his health status -- disclosing to the lawmakers that he has been sick for weeks and has been seeking medical attention in Accra, Ghana.

The minister was constrained to make public his health status as, in his absence, had suffered the wrath of the Lower House due to his alleged refusal, after being called upon four times, to appear before members of that august body to address some economic issues of national concern. By the charge, Minister Kamara was to face three punishments; a fine of L$5,000; a letter of apology in newspapers, or jail up to the time the House was in session.

Minister Kamara, in a remorseful tone, noted that in all his years of service, he has always been an ardent respecter of the rule of law as a citizen and a Christian and, as such, had no intent to disrespect the "honorable body."

He apologetically told members of the House of Representatives that during three of the four citations he was seeking medication in Ghana but had to cut short his treatment to answer the call of the House's Plenary. "I was not in the country when you were serving my office those citations. I was in Ghana seeking medical attention," Minister Kamara told the lawmakers.

The Finance Minister's testimony on his sickness, though he had wished that it remain private, was made to put to rest arguments of his very poor health which the Ministry's Press and Public Affairs department tried to deny categorically.

"The Ministry discloses that Minister Boima Kamara is in good health and will next week attend a week-long African Development Bank's Summit in Nairobi, Kenya..."

the Finance Ministry categorically said, denying media reports that he is contemplating resignation owing to poor health or reported dissatisfaction and disappointment with the management team.

That affirming revelation from the minister himself reinforced previous speculations that he had been unhealthy for months -- a condition that has been hampering his performance as Finance Minister and official fiscal manager of the country --the engine upon which the government spins.

In addition to health concerns, Minister Kamara's dissatisfaction with the handling of certain issues, such as the yellow machine procurement process, has reportedly strained relations between the Finance Ministry and the Executive Mansion. The Minister and the National Investment Commission head allegedly believe that the situation has not been managed transparently, reflecting poorly on the government's image.

"The minister and the National Investment Commission boss are not pleased with how the yellow machine saga is going. They are of the view that the right things were not just done and it places the government in an embarrassing position.

This is supposed to be a more responsible and transparent government. But this machine issue is tainting that image," the source said.

Meanwhile, as discussions about Minister Kamara's possible resignation and replacement proceed, the search for a successor has begun, with an official announcement to follow once Minister Kamara resigns and necessary arrangements are made.