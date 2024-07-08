Nigerian Army Has Schools for Both Islamic, Chaplaincy Affairs - Hqtrs

The Nigerian Army has described as misleading viral report suggesting that it runs only a School of Islamic Affairs, ignoring other religions.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the viral report also made futile efforts to portray the army as exclusively encouraging religious bigotry among its personnel.

"Considering the gravity of this falsehood, the Nigerian Army wishes to categorically state that this propaganda in its entirety is dead on arrival. It clearly does not reflect the values of our esteemed institution.

"The Nigerian Army is a secular organisation that upholds the principle of religious freedom for all its personnel and ensures that personnel, irrespective of ranks, are free to practice their religions without any form of bias or endorsement of a specific religion.

"Our unwavering commitment to secularism guarantees that religious diversity is respected and accommodated, allowing soldiers to observe their faith without hindrance to their duties," he said.

Multiple religious institutions

Nwachukwu said the army had been operating multiple religious training institutions to cater to the diverse faiths of its personnel.

According to him, in addition to the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs located in Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, it also has the Nigerian Army Protestant Training School in Yaba and the Nigerian Army Chaplain Catholic Training School in Ojo Cantonment.

He said the schools frequently engage in interfaith collaborations, promoting unity and cohesion among our diverse members.

Army spokesman said the army's dedication to secularism was aimed at fostering a professional and inclusive environment, where individuals could serve their country without fear of religious discrimination or bias.

This approach, according to him, ensures that all officers and soldiers can practice their beliefs in a supportive and respectful setting.

"The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values of secularism and religious freedom, ensuring that all personnel can serve with dignity and respect for their individual beliefs," he added.

