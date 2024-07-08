Nigeria: I've Not Quit Super Eagles, I Took a Break - Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has debunked his rumours retirement from the national team, Super Eagles, saying he only took a break from the team.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former Leicester City striker did not feature in any of Nigeria's seven matches at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire where the team finished as runners-up, as well as the last two World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic respectively.

Musa last started a game for the Super Eagles in 2021 during a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde when he played 67 minutes in a 2-0 victory.

His most recent appearance for three time African champions was a seven-minute sub in a friendly game against Guinea in January.

But speaking to newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend after the AREWA Celebrities Friendly Match he organised, Musa described his alleged exit from the national team as a rumour.

"I only took a little break from the National Team. But I didn't exit the team," he said, putting to rest speculation about his future with the Super Eagles.

According to him, the friendly match was put together to foster unity and strengthen relationships among northern Nigerian celebrities as well as promoting a sense of community and togetherness.

He emphasized his desire for a united front among AREWA celebrities, stating, "I want us to come together as one family, with love, affection and one voice."

Musa has also been without a club since his contract with Turkish side Sivasspor was terminated in February.