Nigeria: Labour Dispute - Slash Elected Officials Pay By 50%, ZLP Urges Tinubu

As debate over minimum wage for workers continues, national chairman of Zenith Labor Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently reduce the cost of governance.

He specifically urged the president to sign an executive order to slash the earnings of elected officials and government appointees by 50 to 80 percent.

The party chairman also tasked the president to adopt measures similar to those implemented by former military President Ibrahim Babangida to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerian workers.

Nwanyanwu, who said this In Abuja yesterday at a press briefing, highlighted the disparity between the lavish earnings of a few and the economic struggles of the masses.

The ZLP chairman questioned the justification of lawmakers receiving 20 to 60 million naira monthly, arguing that those aspiring to serve as lawmakers should have their own means of transportation and accommodation in Abuja.

He stressed that many Nigerians are willing to serve without such costly provisions.

Nwanyanwu stressed the urgency of addressing workers' needs and reducing governmental expenses to foster a more equitable and sustainable economic environment in Nigeria.

Reflecting on historical precedents, he recalled that during Babangida's tenure, the government provided 100 buses to the Nigerian labour force and allocated 100 million naira to key states.

"These initiatives, along with other schemes, were distributed across the federation to ease transportation difficulties and mitigate the impact of the Structural Adjustment Program (SAP)," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nwanyanwu also recalled the mass housing projects initiated by former President Shehu Shagari, which benefited millions of civil servants and workers nationwide.

According to him, workers' needs extend beyond salary increases to include housing, education, health, and transportation. He therefore urged labour leaders to consider these aspects in their negotiations.

He also appealed to Tinubu to provide buses to labour leaders in the states to ensure affordable transportation for workers at the local level, just as he stressed the need to avoid another strike by the organised labour.

The party chairman also appealed to Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, along with others still in detention.

Nwanyanwu said there is no justification for Kanu's continued detention, especially after the court granted him bail.