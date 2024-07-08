Nigerian Army Respects Religious Freedom As Secular Institution - Spokesperson

The Nigerian Army has restated its commitment to secularity of faith as an institution that upholds religious freedom for all its personnel.

Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu stated this on Monday while reacting to allegations that the Nigerian Army only runs a School of Islamic Affairs while ignoring other faith.

Maj.-Gen. Nwachukwu condemned the report for portraying the Nigerian Army as "exclusively encouraging religious bigotry among its personnel".

The Army spokesperson however said the report does not reflect the values of the Nigerian Army as an institution.

"The Nigerian Army is a secular organisation that upholds the principle of religious freedom for all its personnel and ensures that personnel, irrespective of ranks is free to practice their religions without any form of bias or endorsement of a specific religion.

"Our unwavering commitment to secularism guarantees that religious diversity is respected and accommodated, allowing soldiers to observe their faith without hindrance to their duties," Nwachukwu said.

He reiterated that the NA operates multiple religious training institutions to cater to the diverse faiths of its personnel.

"In addition to the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs located in NA Cantonment Ikeja, Lagos, the NA also has the Nigerian Army Protestant Training School in Yaba and the Nigerian Army Chaplain Catholic Training School in Ojo Cantonment.

"These schools frequently engage in interfaith collaborations, promoting unity and cohesion among our diverse members.

"Our dedication to secularism is aimed at fostering a professional and inclusive environment, where individuals can serve their country without fear of religious discrimination or bias," he added.

General Nwachukwu further explained that the approach ensures that all officers and soldiers can practice their beliefs in a supportive and respectful setting.

He reiterated the commitment of the Army to upholding the values of secularism and religious freedom, ensuring that all personnel can serve with dignity and respect for their individual belief.