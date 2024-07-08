Ghana: Mahama Launches 'Black Experience' Policy for Creative Industry

The "Black Experience" involves initiatives aimed at celebrating Ghana's history, film, Pan-Africanism, and the diaspora

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a new set of policies aimed at bolstering the creative and tourism industry.

The new line of policies dubbed "The Black Experience" was announced during an interaction between John Dramani Mahama and the media on July 6, 2024. The former President unveiled the policy with enthusiasm, noting its significance in boosting the creative sector.

"I have good news for the creative industry. Our primary focus will be on the Black Experience policy, geared towards boosting the tourism and creative," he said.

Mahama announced his plans to revamp the regional Centers of National Culture, making them more accessible and beneficial to the creative industry. He also emphasized the importance of supporting veteran artists who have made significant contributions to the sector.

"Our commitment is to create a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable creative industry that honours our heritage and propels our cultural narrative on the global stage," Mahama added.

The Black Experience initiative will include

Pan African Month: A month dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Africa, fostering unity and collaboration among African nations.

Ghana Film Festival and Awards Month: An event to showcase and honour the achievements of Ghanaian filmmakers and the broader film industry.

Ghanaian Heritage and History Month: A period to reflect on and celebrate Ghana's storied past and cultural legacy.

Fashion and Food Month: An initiative to highlight and promote Ghanaian fashion and cuisine, showcasing the country's creative talents.