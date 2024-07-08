Ghana: Police Arrest Woman for Attack On NPP Ayawaso West Wuogon Office

Judith Trisy, the suspect, is said to have been identified as one of the people who attacked and destroyed some properties including two vehicles at the NPP office

The Ghana Police have arrested a woman over Sunday's attack at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) office at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

"The suspect is in custody assisting the investigation while efforts are ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested," a statement said.

It is not immediately clear if the attack was by political rivals.