Ghana: Police Arrest Woman for Attack On NPP Ayawaso West Wuogon Office

8 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Judith Trisy, the suspect, is said to have been identified as one of the people who attacked and destroyed some properties including two vehicles at the NPP office

The Ghana Police have arrested a woman over Sunday's attack at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) office at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Judith Trisy, the suspect, is said to have been identified as one of the people who attacked and destroyed some properties including two vehicles at the NPP office.

"The suspect is in custody assisting the investigation while efforts are ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested," a statement said.

It is not immediately clear if the attack was by political rivals.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.