Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Receives NEAPS 2024 Presidential Award On Project Innovation

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has received the Distinguished Award for 'project innovation'. The award which was bestowed on him at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service (NEAPS) award followed the numerous projects initiated and completed by his administration within one year in office.

The Nigeria Excellence in Public Service, NEAPS awards is an initiative of the private sector and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the NEAPS award ceremony was held on Saturday at the State House Conference Centre.

The statement added that the presidential award was presented to Governor Lawal by Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Yesterday, Governor Dauda Lawal was honoured with the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service (NEAPS) award for his courageous efforts to drive positive change, advocate for a more democratic society, and effectively reform governmental institutions.

"The nomination letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation explained that the Zamfara governor was chosen for the prestigious award for project innovation.

"The presidential award was given to recognise the Zamfara state government's efforts in initiating and completing several projects within one year."

In his post-award remarks, Mr Lawal expressed appreciation for the award, stating that it would serve as an encouragement for further efforts in rescuing and rebuilding Zamfara State.