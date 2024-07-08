Nigeria: Terrorists Dressed As Women Kidnap 26 in Katsina

Terrorists, who disguised in women's Abaya (dress) have kidnapped 26 persons in Katsina State. They attacked Runka community in the state at the weekend and abducted locals -- mostly women and children.

A local said the terrorists invaded the community at about 10.30 p.m., shooting sporadically.

"In my house alone they abducted 10 females and two males.

"In total, they abducted 26 people from the community," he said.

He attributed the attack to the nefarious activities of informants who collaborated with the hoodlums to sabotage government efforts in fighting the terrorists.

"The informants include even those in our community. One of the terrorists was even heard exchanging pleasantries with an informant, telling him 'today we've come to your hometown'.

"We're yet to identify him," he alleged.

'... took us by surprise'

Confirming the kidnap, Abdullahi Sani Safana, Chairman of Safana Local Government Area in Katsina State, told journalists that 22 locals were abducted, but some were able to escape.

He explained that they were taken by surprise as the terrorists disguised wearing Abaya, a sort of dress worn by women in the area.

He said the DPO in the area has deployed his operatives, who together with soldiers stationed in the area have since commenced a rescue mission.

Abduljalal Haruna Runka, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, expressed dismay over lack of information on the movement of the terrorists before the fresh attack.

According to him, they used to be informed about the mission of the hoodlums. But this time around, all channels of getting information to thwart the attack on Runka community were blocked.

"They just appeared in the middle of the night.

"We are going back to the drawing board to analyse the situation. To know why we couldn't get the information," he said.

