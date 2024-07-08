Liberia: The Imperative of Privatizing Public Utilities in Liberia for National Prosperity

opinion

In the wake of contemporary economic challenges, nations across the globe are in pursuit of strategies to bolster their economies and enhance the delivery of public services.

For Liberia, a country endowed with resilient citizens and abundant resources, the quest for sustainable development and effective service delivery presents both profound opportunities and acute challenges.

At the heart of this quest is the function of public utilities, a sector that holds significant potential for aiding national prosperity when well managed.

This korero contends that Liberia must privatize public utilities such as the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), and other public agencies.

The essence of revenue generation and the provision of public necessities, which are the raison d'être of these corporations, can only be fully realized through a well-structured privatization process, complete with stringent accountability measures that ensure that government officials, businesses, and consumers alike pay their dues promptly and in full.

Privatization, in its quintessential form, is the transfer of ownership of a business, enterprise, agency, public service, or public property from the public sector (the government) to the private sector (the business world).

The pertinent question here is, why privatize?

Privatization is often pursued for several reasons, including the desire to reduce the financial burden on the government, increase efficiency, improve service quality, and tap into the agility and innovative capacity of the private sector.

Primarily, the track record of public utilities in Liberia has been hampered by inefficiencies and inadequate revenue collection that undermines their operational integrity and their ability to self-sustain.

I have personally made several policy suggestions in writing to the Liberian government through the media and some officials of government.

However, the challenge has been the government's receptiveness to such policies that are crafted to engender social, economic, administrative, human rights, and justice transformations within the public utility sphere.

Despite the evident potential of these policy proposals, their serial rejection or inadequate implementation has contributed to a palpable stagnancy that jeopardizes national progress.

Moreover, the inability or unwillingness of some government officials, businesses, and the general public to pay their utility bills exacerbates the financial strain on these entities.

This creates a vicious cycle where the utilities cannot invest in necessary infrastructure and technology improvements due to a lack of funds, leading to poor service delivery that further discourages bill settlement, an untenable situation that erodes both public satisfaction and confidence.

Admittedly, one could argue that privatization might result in a temporary spike in unemployment as private entities might streamline the workforce for efficiency.

However, the flip side of this contention is that privatization could also lead to greater productivity and the creation of more sustainable, higher-paying jobs in the long run.

Privately managed utilities would need to be competitive, inherently driving innovation and the pursuit of excellence, which could result in a more robust job market complemented by better services.

The crux of successful privatization lies in the proper implementation of policies and regulations that govern such a transition.

It necessitates robust legal and regulatory frameworks to prevent monopolies and ensure that the terms of privatization are cemented in a way that benefits the public.

Moreover, transparent and competitive bidding processes must be the norm to attract competent and ethical institutions with a proven track record.

This, in conjunction with oversight mechanisms to ensure that the new private entities operate in the public interest, is pivotal.

Furthermore, transparency and accountability must be the cornerstones of the payment systems post-privatization.

Reliable and enforceable metering and billing systems, coupled with appropriate penalties for non-compliance, can help solidify a culture of responsibility.

The integration of modern technology, such as mobile payments and online platforms, can also streamline the process, making it easier for consumers to fulfill their financial obligations.

Privatization of public utilities can usher in a transformative era where efficiency, fiscal independence, and customer service excellence become the norm rather than the exception.

Liberia's efforts to develop a more robust and diversified economy can be complemented by a dynamic and solvent utility sector, thereby contributing to the national treasury and facilitating growth in other sectors through the ripple effect of improved infrastructure.

The privatization of public utilities in Liberia is not just a theoretical exercise in economic discourse but a practical necessity that can significantly enhance the nation's developmental trajectory.

It is an undertaking that requires political will, social consensus, and the active engagement of both the public and private sectors.

As Liberia looks to the horizon, the time is ripe for a paradigm shift that embraces the expertise and innovation of well-qualified Liberians to make a positive difference in the lives of their compatriots and contribute to the growth of their beloved nation.

Indeed, for the true essence of Liberia's public corporations to come to fruition, a move toward their privatization is imperative paired with a culture of accountability, it can catalyze economic revitalization and the provision of essential services to the Liberian populace.