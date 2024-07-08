Liberia: Minister of Internal Affairs to Attend 5th Forum On China-Africa Local Government Cooperation in Guangzhou

8 July 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumalin Sr. Will be departing the country tomorrow, July 6, 2024, to participate in the 5th Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. The forum, cohosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, will take place from July 9 to 10, 2024.

Leaders of relevant departments and local governments from both China and African countries will gather to exchange views on "Working Together for High-level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future." The discussions will cover topics such as industrial cooperation, personnel training, and green and digital innovation.

The Minister's participation in this forum is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen sub-national government exchanges between China and African countries. The forum serves as an important platform for promoting cooperation and deepening relations at the local level.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Minister Nyumalin will hold discussions with authorities of the City of Guangzhou and Guangdong Province on the margins of the Africa-Local Government forum in the framework of bilateral cooperation.

The release says the Minister make case for partnership and support for Liberia's Decentralization Program with specific reference to digital innovation and training, communal farming in line with Government's ARREST Agenda. He intends to establish a relationship with Guangzhou city and cities of Liberia.

The Internal Affairs Ministry will be accompanied by Assistant Minister for Research and Development Planning Honorable D. Emmanuel Wheinyue, the release concluded.

