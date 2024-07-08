Liberian-American Carrie Everett to Represent North Carolina in Miss America Pageant

Monrovia — Liberian-American, Carrie Everett was crowned winner of the Miss North Carolina pageant, as she stands firm to represent the Tarheel State in the Miss America pageant.

Everett won the Miss North Carolina pageant on June 29, representing Johnston County. She became the fourth black woman to win the crown since the pageant began in 1937 in North Carolina, which is currently the 9th most populous state in the United States.

Currently, she is a sophomore at North Carolina Central University (NCCU). During the competition on Saturday, she promoted her community service initiative: "We Need Equity to Build Communities" and performed "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the musical "Dreamgirls."

In her words, Everett said, "When I registered to compete this year, I only had $40 in my pocket."

She added, "That is the reality of many young women in this country. I believe in the Miss America Opportunity, what it has done and what it continues to do for young women like me. With this title, I am empowered and ready to facilitate a new culture of equity within this brand."

The recently crowned Miss North Carolina, will receive $20,000 and a car for the year from Knox Auto Sales in Dunn.

She has also received $3,500 in scholarships for other awards she won during the pageant week, including the preliminary evening gown and talent competitions, the Susan Griffin Fisher Best in Vocal Talent Scholarship and the Karen Bloomquist Rookie Scholarship.

The President and Chairman of the Miss North Carolina Organization Board of Directors, David Clegg applauded Everett on her achievement.

Clegg said, "The crowning of Carrie Everett marks another opportunity to present to the state the unique experience, talents, and civic commitment of this exceptional NCCU student."