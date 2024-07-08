Liberia: Finance Minister Boima Kamara Reportedly Resigns, Citing Health Issues

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has gathered that the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara, has resigned from his post, citing health issues. The Executive Mansion is yet to confirm the Minister's resignation.

Multiple sources have confirmed to FPA that the Minister was seen clearing his office Monday.

This follows reports by FrontPage Africa that President Boakai has grown frustrated with the Minister's performance due to his health issues and last week asked him to tender his resignation.

FrontPage Africa has learned that Kamara has been offered a top position at the Central Bank of Liberia. Sources indicate that Kamara informed the President that he is feeling much better and is capable of continuing his job. But the President is increasingly frustrated with the Minister's performance, attributing it to his continued absence from office.

On Sunday, there were unconfirmed reports that the Minister had already resigned. Neither the Executive Mansion nor the Ministry of Finance responded to FPA's inquiry. Whether true or not, signs indicate that barely six months into his second stint as Minister of Finance, Kamara has struggled to meet the demands of the position.

Sources say the Minister has been offered a non-executive governor position at the Central Bank of Liberia. It is not clear whether he will accept as Kamara had served in the top post at the bank.

Potential candidates

The president is reportedly torn between his financial advisor, Molley Kamara and former Minister Augustine Ngafuan. However senior Unity Party officials are said to be concerned that Mr. Ngafuan's interest in politics may rule him out.

Molley Kamara, said to be the frontrunner for the job, is a graduate of Wharton business School but has no public record in finance or managing a financial or economic entity.Whoever the president picks to replace Kamara will be responsible for leading an economic resurgence the UP promised during its run for the presidency.