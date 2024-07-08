Ghana: Elections 2024 - 'No Actor in This NPP Corruption Enterprise Will Be Spared' - Mahama

According to John Mahama, he will punish corrupt officials in the NPP administration and promise to hold them accountable and recover stolen assets if elected.

Former President John Mahama has strongly condemned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for perpetuating what he describes as unprecedented levels of corruption.

Mahama believes that President Akufo-Addo's administration has fallen short of expectations in managing the country, leaving much to be desired.

On July 7, during an engagement with the press in Accra, the NDC flagbearer pledged to take bold action against corruption and hold all current NPP administration officials accountable.

"Ghanaians can be assured that drastic steps will be taken to punish the corrupt officials and the accomplices in this present administration. No actor in this NPP corruption enterprise will be spared and we will also take action to repossess what has been unlawfully stolen from the Ghanaian people," Mahama said.

He also vowed to set a new standard for governance.

"What we have now, obviously never and should never be a yardstick for governance. My goal is to launch a renewed fight against corruption," he added.

He further assured that, if elected, his government will keep a close eye on its appointees to ensure accountability.