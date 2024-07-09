Cameroon: Empowering Women and Restoring Wetlands Go Hand in Hand

Environmentalist and Women Changemaker in the World of Wetlands Cécile Ndjebet says women are crucial for sustainable environmental conservation

What if the world were a greener and more equitable place to live? Cécile Ndjebet is not just posing the question; she's actively working to realize the answer.

"Women are driving conservation efforts on the ground; they are restoring degraded ecosystems that bring back biodiversity. Unfortunately, this recognition is not followed by rewarding actions," decries Ndjebet.

As the founder of the national NGO Cameroon Ecology and the co-founder of the African Women's Network for Community Management of Forests (REFACOF), Ndjebet has dedicated over three decades to environmental conservation, with a special focus on empowering women and restoring degraded ecosystems.

A life rooted in nature

Ndjebet's journey began in the forests of Cameroon, where her early experiences with her mother and sister instilled a deep reverence for nature.

"At the age of five, I could navigate the forest alone, collecting mushrooms, leaves, and firewood," recalls. "Everything I am today comes from what I experienced growing up. The forests gave us everything, and I wanted to ensure they remained for future generations."

This intimate connection with the forest not only taught her about the bounty nature offers but also the sustainable practices that protect it. Her love for the environment came with a fierce desire to support and defend the women in her village who faced many day-to-day challenges.

Inspired by a global icon

It was after she met the late Professor Wangari Maathai, a Nobel Laureate and environmental activist, in 2009, that Ndjebet's professional path took a turn. Their encounter had a profound impact, reinforcing her commitment to environmental stewardship and women's empowerment.

"Professor Maathai believed deeply in the power of women to restore Africa's landscapes," says Ndjebet, who trained as an agronomist and social forester, and holds a master's degree in social forestry from Wageningen Agricultural University, The Netherlands. "She believed only women could help to recover the greenery of African landscapes, destroyed by the unsustainable and irresponsible practices of humans."

Heeding Maathai's words, Ndjebet has since mobilized countless African women to plant trees, restore ecosystems, and fight for their land rights.

Her advocacy of wetland ecosystems includes spearheading efforts to restore mangrove forests and other wetland areas. These initiatives are part of broader campaigns, aligned with the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which emphasizes the importance of wetlands to global ecology and local livelihoods.

This promotion of Convention on Wetlands ideals led Ndjebet to be selected as part of the inaugural 2024 cohort of the Women Changemakers in the World of Wetlands campaign. Led by the Convention on Wetlands,the campaign highlights the fundamental roles and contributions of women worldwide in preserving, managing, and safeguarding wetlands.

"Conservation needs to have a human face, one that includes women, men, and youth," Ndjebet states. "Local communities 'own' their actions more easily and get engaged when their interests and concerns are taken into consideration, and when they are part of the decision-making and benefit-sharing."

Overcoming challenges

Despite the progress made so far, Ndjebet says challenges remain. Convincing communities to adopt sustainable practices requires constant education and engagement to change long-established behaviours but remains undeterred.

"It is through perseverance that we've managed to restore hundreds of hectares of degraded mangrove ecosystems," she asserts. "The major challenge is to convince people to change their behaviour and practices... conservation still needs a lot of information, awareness, and education."

Her initiatives emphasize trust and collaborative decision-making, ensuring that conservation efforts are not only effective but also equitable.

"Local communities are more likely to embrace conservation when their needs and voices are central to the process," says Ndjebet, noting that this inclusive approach ensures that local communities are not just participants but leaders in conservation efforts.

A legacy of empowerment and conservation

Through her leadership in REFACOF and various global platforms, Ndjebet has not only influenced policy but also empowered women to lead. Her work has garnered international recognition, earning her several prestigious awards, including the Wangari Maathai Prize and the United Nations Champion of the Earth award.

As Ndjebet continues her PhD research on gender relations and land access in rural Cameroon, her work is proof that integrating gender equality into environmental conservation strategies is possible.

"Empowering women is key to achieving sustainable development and robust environmental stewardship," she says. "

Ndjebet's vision for a greener, more equitable planet is one that resonates broadly, but needs the acknowledgment and support of all women--and men--to turn these ideals into tangible actions and lasting change.

This story is part of a series collaboration between the Convention on Wetlands and Africa Renewal.