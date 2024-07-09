Tanzania: Government Boosts Healthcare in Temeke With Ambulance Donation

Temeke Regional Referral Hospital has received two new ambulances as part of the government efforts , aiming to improve healthcare services in the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Member of Parliament for Temeke constitute Doroth Kilave, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the critical support while emphasizing on the need for hospital staff to work diligently to earn further government support.

"Just last year, I requested these ambulances from the President, and today, I am pleased to hand them over to improve patient transport and care," she said.

She also commended the hospital's leadership for initiating plans to construct a multi-story building to address space limitations and confirmed that the Health Minister is ready to fund the project.

On his part Chief Medical Officer at Temeke Regional Referral Hospital, Dr. Joseph Kimaro, stated that, the hospital serves between 1,800 to 2,000 patients daily, with 250 to 300 patients admitted.

He called on PM to help promote health insurance enrollment among residents to reduce the financial burden on the hospital.

"From July 2023 to July 2024, we provided exemptions to 127,800 patients, amounting to over 111m/-, with health insurance, we hope to eliminate these exemptions," he insisted.

He added that the hospital has made significant strides in reducing maternal mortality, maternity deaths from 11 last year to 6 this year.

Addressing the hospital's space constraints, Dr. Kimaro revealed that they plan to build plans to construct high-rise buildings to mitigate the challenge which the facility spans 18,000 square meters.

He confirmed that the design for a Insurance building is complete, pending approval from the Minister.

Dr. Kimaro also pointed out the critical need for an ICU for newborns and premature babies, as the hospital currently relies on the Muhimbili National Hospital.