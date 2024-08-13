Tanzania's Health Sector Sees Major Advancements Under President Samia's Leadership

OVER the past three years, Tanzania's health sector has undergone significant improvements, marking a period of unprecedented progress under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.

The advancements are evidenced by striking statistics and transformative policies that have collectively enhanced healthcare access, quality and infrastructure throughout the country.

This achievement according to the Ministry of Health is a direct result of expanded vaccination programs, improved maternal and child healthcare services and increased funding for health initiatives.

President Samia's administration has prioritised these areas, recognising them as critical to the nation's overall health and development.

Presenting the revenue and expenditure estimates for the Ministry of Health for the 2024/25 fiscal year, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said that ten achievements under President Samia's leadership have significantly improved the health sector in the country.

Minister Ummy listed those achievements as the expansion and improvement of health infrastructure, where the numbers of health service delivery facilities have increased from 8,549 in 2021 to 9,693 in this year which is an increase of 1,144 facilities.

For the modern medical equipment, the minister said there has been an increase in diagnostic and disease detection equipment, including MRI machines from 7 to 13, CT scanners from 12 to 45, Digital X-Ray machines from 147 to 346, Ultrasound machines from 476 to 668, Echocardiograms from 95 to 102, Cath labs from 1 to 4, and the introduction of a PET Scan which was previously unavailable in the country.

The minister said for increased bed capacity, the number of general hospital beds has risen from 86,131 in 2021 to 145,374, the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in public facilities has increased from 258 in 2021 to 1,362 and for the improved availability of medicine, the availability of medicines and health products (290 types) in public health facilities has increased from 58 percent to 79 percent by March this year.

For increased emergency medical services, the minister said the number of hospitals providing emergency medical services (EMD) has increased from seven in 2020 to 116 by March this year and for the affordable specialised services, minister Ummy said the availability of affordable specialised and advanced medical services in the country has increased, attracting international patients for medical tourism and the number of international patients has risen from 5,705 in 2022 to 7,843 in this year.

Enhanced emergency obstetric care, the minister clarified that the number of health facilities capable of providing emergency obstetric care, including cesarean sections, has increased from 388 in 2021 to 523 in this year.

The minister said in the last three years, Tanzania has witnessed a remarkable reduction in reduction in maternal mortality where maternal deaths have decreased from 556 per 100,000 live births in 2016 to 104 per 100,000 live births, reduction in under -five child mortality, deaths of children under five have decreased from 67 per 1,000 live births to 43 per 1,000 live births.

For decrease in deaths from HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, the minister said deaths from HIV/AIDS have decreased from 29,000 in 2022 to 22,000, and tuberculosis deaths have decreased from 25,800 in 2022 to 18,100 by March this year.

Minister Ummy emphasised "The numbers speak for themselves. We have seen and verified the significant improvements in the health sector under our President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan within just three years.

I urge Honourable Members of Parliament and all citizens to continue supporting Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan so that her vision of improving the health sector and ensuring quality health services for all Tanzanians is achieved",

She noted that these achievements demonstrate President Samia's leadership in positive reforms in the health sector both nationally and across Africa.

Looking ahead to the 2023/24 budget, the minister outlined various plans to collaborate with other ministries, departments, government agencies and development partners to implement various initiatives aimed at improving health service delivery.

According to her, those initiatives include strengthening disease prevention services, improving access to, distribution of storage and administration of vaccines, especially for children under five, enhancing nutrition services, particularly for pregnant women, children under five and adolescents.

Other initiatives include strengthening community health services, improving the quality of health services provided by public facilities at all levels through better management by regional health teams, councils and health facility management committees.

The list includes ensuring health services are professional, ethical and adhere to professional standards through regular audits and oversight by professional boards and upgrading health infrastructure.

As well we have dispensaries, health centres, district hospitals, regional referral hospitals, specialised hospitals, national hospitals and health training institutions by completing ongoing construction, starting new projects, renovating existing facilities and installing necessary utilities.

According to Minister Ummy, other measures include, enhancing the availability of medicines and medical supplies, where availability of medications, medical equipment and supplies at all levels of healthcare delivery have improved, improving mental health care services.

Others include rehabilitation and palliative care treatment, maternal and child health services where the government strengthens reproductive health services to reduce maternal mortality and improving care for mothers and children and improving services for specialised and advanced medical care.

Another significant milestone is the 20 per cent increase in the number of health facilities across Tanzania.

This expansion includes the establishment of over 150 new hospitals and clinics, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

According to the ministry of health, such growth has not only enhanced healthcare accessibility but has also contributed to a 25 per cent increase in patient consultations and treatments nationwide.

Moreover, the health sector's budget has seen a notable boost, rising from 1.2 bn/- USD in 2021 to 1.8bn/- USD in 2024.

This increase in financial resources has enabled the government to invest in state-of-the-art medical equipment, improve health worker salaries and support health education and training programmes.

Consequently, the availability of essential medical supplies and the overall quality of healthcare services have improved significantly.

President Samia has also championed the fight against infectious diseases, where under her leadership, the national malaria incidence has decreased by 30 per cent, thanks to widespread distribution of insecticide-treated nets, increased access to antimalarial drugs and targeted public health campaigns.

This achievement reflects a concerted effort to combat one of Tanzania's most persistent health challenges.

In addition to these successes, the government has also focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services.

The introduction of digital health records and telemedicine services has streamlined patient management and expanded access to specialist care, particularly in remote areas.

These innovations have not only improved efficiency but have also bridged the gap between urban and rural health services.

As Tanzania continues to build on these accomplishments, the health sector under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic investment and effective governance.

With ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare access and quality, Tanzania is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.