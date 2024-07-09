Nigeria Will Achieve SDGs By 2030 - Tinubu's Aide

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has inaugurated a multipurpose hospital in the state.

The 100-Bed Mother and Child Centre situated in Ugwunabo, Abia State, was built by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

This is just as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, assured that Nigeria would achieve SDGs by 2030.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for citing the project in Abia state.

Governor Otti promised to judiciously use the facility as the state is planning to establish a medical village that will put an end to people travelling out for medical issues.

He hailed Orelope-Adefulire, for her tireless efforts in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

He pledged Abians support for the SDGs' office and President Tinubu.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire in a statement thanked President Tinubu, for his sterling leadership and commitment to working closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions and fast-track the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

According to her, the SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030.

She noted that SDGs cannot be achieved with standalone policies and programmes, adding, "They must be carefully integrated into our medium and long-term national and sub-national development policies and plans. It is in recognition of this that we are supporting the 36 states and the FCT on SDG-Based Development Planning.

"In line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as basic healthcare, vocational skills development and education provisioning. With COVID-19 pandemic challenging our healthcare system, strategic interventions, such as the Mother and Child Centre, have become imperative," she said.