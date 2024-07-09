Ghana: National Cathedral - Mahama Vows to Recover Stolen Funds With Forensic Audit

The National Cathedral project is a proposed Christian cathedral intended to serve as a national shrine and a symbol of Christianity in the country. The project was initiated by the government of Ghana, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2017.

The Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has vowed that his next administration will launch an investigation and forensic audit into the National Cathedral project should he win the December 7, election.

During a media interaction with journalists in Accra on July 7, 2024, John Mahama questioned the transparency of the National Cathedral project.

He wondered why the National Cathedral project, which was initially presented as a personal vow to God with assurances that no public funds would be used, has received over 300 million cedis of public funds.

"At the time this national cathedral came up, it was somebody's personal commitment to God. And we were assured that public funds were not going to be used for the national cathedral. Unfortunately, we hear that 300 and something million has gone into it," Mahama said.

He added that a forensic audit will be conducted to perform a detailed analysis of the project's financial transactions, procurement processes, and resource management to uncover any instances of corruption, or irregularities, and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

"So first, let's investigate and do a forensic audit and if people have, you know, illegally and unlawfully taken the money of the people of Ghana, they must be made to refund that money," he said.

The National Cathedral project is a proposed Christian cathedral intended to serve as a national shrine and a symbol of Christianity in the country. The project was initiated by the government of Ghana, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2017.

The project has been a topic of public debate, with some supporting it as a national symbol of Christianity and others criticizing it as an unnecessary expense by using state funds to build it.